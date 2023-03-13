5 History-Making Moments from the 2023 Oscars

At this year's ceremony, first-time nominees became first-time winners, and two women made history as they accepted their awards

By Zoey Lyttle
Published on March 13, 2023 12:54 AM
01 of 05

Ke Huy Quan Wins His First Oscar

Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan. Kevin Winter/Getty

Ke Huy Quan nabbed his very first Oscar, the Best Supporting Actor award, for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. The comeback star was bursting with gratitude as he thanked his robust list of supporters, including his 84-year-old mother, whom he said was watching from home. "Mom, I just won an Oscar!" he exclaimed to start his acceptance speech.

"They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me," said the former child star, who got his start decades ago in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. "This — this — is the American dream!"

02 of 05

Jamie Lee Curtis Wins Her First Oscar

Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

The longtime Hollywood star took home her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress — the same award her actress mother, Janet Leigh, was nominated for in 1960. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress doled out thanks for the "hundreds of people" who helped her on her journey to the Oscars stage.

"To all of the people who have supported the genre movies I have made all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together!" Curtis said, in addition to individually thanking her husband, daughters, agents and her film's directors, the Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan).

She finished her acceptance speech by celebrating her late Oscar-nominated parents, and exclaiming "I just won an Oscar!" before walking off the stage with her golden statue.

03 of 05

Ruth Carter Becomes the First Black Woman to Win Two Oscars

US costume designer Ruth E. Carter accepts the Oscar for Best Costume Design for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Ruth E. Carter. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

With a second Academy Award under her belt, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever costume designer made Oscar history: Carter is officially the first and only Black woman with two Oscar wins. In her acceptance speech, the Best Costume Design winner thanked the Academy for "recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman."

The record breaker also revealed that she'd recently suffered a family loss.

"She endures, she loves, she overcomes. She is every woman in this film. She is my mother," Carter said, explaining that her mom, Mabel Carter, had died the week prior at 101 years old. She added: "This film prepared me for this moment."

04 of 05

Brendan Fraser Wins His First Oscar

Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for "The Whale" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

For his leading performance in The Whale, Fraser took home the coveted Academy Award for Best Actor, making his own career history with his first Oscar win. The accolade is an especially meaningful win for Fraser, who took a hiatus from acting for much of the 2000s after making it big in the 1990s. The actor was emotional on stage as he accepted the golden statue.

He began by giving thanks to the film's studio, A24, and the team that made it all happen: The Whale's director, Darren Aronofsky, its writer, Samuel D. Hunter, and Fraser's costar: "Only whales can swim at the depth of the talent of Hong Chau," he said of the Oscar-nominated actress, who played his nurse in the movie.

"I started in this business 30 years ago, and things, they didn't come easily to me, but there was a facility that I didn't appreciate at the time, until it stopped. And I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement," he continued in his speech. He wrapped by thanking his sons Holden, Leland and Griffin, his manager, publicist and his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore.

05 of 05

Michelle Yeoh Becomes the First Asian Woman to Win Best Actress

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star made history with her milestone Best Actress win, becoming the first Asian woman to earn the title. The award was presented to Yeoh by last year's winner in the category, Jessica Chastain, and Halle Berry, who became the first Black Best Actress winner in 2002.

Yeoh opened her acceptance speech on an inspiring note: "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that, dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime," she said.

She thanked Everything Everywhere's cast and crew, and then shined a special spotlight on "all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes. And without them none of us would be here tonight." Yeoh gave a special dedication to her own mom, whom she said was watching from home in Malaysia. She added: "And also to my extended family in Hong Kong where I started my career. Thank you for letting me stand on your shoulders, giving me a leg up, so I can be here today."

Before she took her first Oscar off stage, Yeoh thanked the Academy, too. "This is history in the making," she said.

Related Articles
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ariana DeBose Cries as She Names Ke Huy Quan a Winner at Oscars 2023: 'I'm a Big Ol' Softie'
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Wins at Oscars 2023 for 'Everything Everywhere' : 'This Is the American Dream'
US costume designer Ruth E. Carter accepts the Oscar for Best Costume Design for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter Makes History at 2023 Oscars
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Michelle Yeoh Gives Inspiring Best Actress Speech About Never Being 'Past Your Prime' at Oscars 2023
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Michelle Yeoh attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Angela Bassett attends TIME Women of the Year at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)
Where the Oscars 2023 Nominees Got Their First Big Breaks, from Soap Operas to Disney Channel Shows
US actress-singer Lady Gaga attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
What You Didn't See on TV at Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga Helps Photographer, Florence Pugh Takes a Selfie and More
Michelle Yeoh at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michelle Yeoh Is the Second Asian Woman to Be Nominated for Best Actress: 'It's Possible'
Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat, and Tears by Michael Schulman
In 'Oscar Wars,' the Long History of Hollywood Chronicled in Wins, Losses, Controversies and Stunning Gowns
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh accepts the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
A Complete History of Every Best Actress Oscar Winner
Every Year's Best Director Oscar Winner
Every Best Director Oscar Winner, Ever
Sidney Poitier
28 Utterly Unforgettable Oscars Images
Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan accept the Best Director award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Everything Everywhere' Directors Dedicate Their Oscars 2023 Win 'to All the Mommies in the World'
Ke Huy Quan (R) accepts the award for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" from Harrison Ford onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford Reunite Onstage at Oscars 2023 as 'Everything Everywhere' Wins Best Picture
US film producer Jonathan Wang (C) accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Oscars 2023 Winners List: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Sweeps with 7 Wins Including Best Picture
Jamie Lee Curtis accepts the Best Supporting Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Thanks 'Her Beautiful Husband' and 'People Who Love Genre Movies' as She Wins at 2023 Oscars
Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Roaming Show, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2023
8 Pictures of Michelle Yeoh & Jamie Lee Curtis Being Awards Season Besties