Fan Bingbing Dazzles at Oscars 2023 More Than 4 Years After Tax Evasion Scandal

The Chinese actress walked the champagne carpet at the 2023 Oscars in a Tony Ward silver dress and emerald cape

By
Published on March 12, 2023 08:18 PM
Chinese actress Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

Fan Bingbing is back.

The 355 actress, 41, walked the champagne carpet at the Oscars 2023 on Sunday night in a rare appearance since her tax evasion scandal in 2018.

Fan dazzled in a shimmery Tony Ward halter dress and green cape that featured oversized sleeves and a train. Her look was made complete with an old Hollywood-style bob, emerald chandelier earrings and a bold red lip.

The X-Men actress made headlines in September 2018 after she dropped off the radar both in public and on social media, worrying fans who soon began speculating as to her whereabouts.

Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She broke a nearly year-long social media silence in February 2019 when she shared several selfies on Instagram and Facebook wishing her followers a happy and healthy Chinese New Year.

In October 2018, Fan was fined by Chinese tax authorities, Xinhua first reported. According to Bloomberg, Fan and her companies were fined 884 million yuan, which is equivalent to $129 million. Fan was responsible for $70 million of the fines.

She remained off social media but issued a statement on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform.

"Recently I have been enduring an unprecedented amount of pain, undergoing deep self-reflection and introspection. I am deeply ashamed and feel guilty for what I have done, and I offer my sincere apologies to everyone," she began.

The actress said, "I have come to realize that, as a public figure, I should have observed the law, setting a good example for society and the entertainment industry. I shouldn't have lost the ability to control myself in the face of economic interests, allowing myself to break the law."

RELATED VIDEO: Mindy Kaling Plays Peek-a-Boo in Bold Custom Vera Wang Gown on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

Fan noted that she committed tax evasion "by taking advantage of 'yin yang contracts'" (meaning she had one contract with her real salary, and another that had a lesser amount, which she then submitted to tax authorities), and that she accepted the fines.

She continued, "As an actor, I take pride in showcasing our country's culture on the global stage, and I do my best to be in the forefront of this. I owe my success to the support of my country and the people. Without the great policies of the [Communist] Party and the state, without the love of the people, there would have been no Fan Bingbing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I failed my country which nurtured me; I failed the society which trusted me; I failed the fans who loved me," she wrote. "I offer my sincere apology here once again! I beg for everyone's forgiveness!"

The Oscars are airing live on ABC.

Related Articles
Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Husband Christopher Guest Step Out for Stylish (Rare!) Red Carpet Date at 2023 Oscars
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Michelle Yeoh attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Angela Bassett attends TIME Women of the Year at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)
Where the Oscars 2023 Nominees Got Their First Big Breaks, from Soap Operas to Disney Channel Shows
Ashley Butler and Austin Butler celebrate the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moët And Chandon at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
All About Austin Butler's Sister, Ashley Lucas
Sharon Stone during 64th Annual Academy Awards at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Sharon Stone Dressed Herself for Her First Oscars in 1992 After 'No One Would': 'This Is Awful'
Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Have 'The Parent Trap' Reunion on the SAG Awards 2023 Red Carpet
Michelle Yeoh style story
Michelle Yeoh Has Only One Style Rule: 'You Can't Let the Dress Wear You'
76th EE British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 19 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 BAFTA Awards
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokes About Being a Nepo Baby in 'I Am an Actor' SAG Awards 2023 Monologue
Ke Huy Quan; Jessica Chastain; Sally Field
The Best Moments from the 2023 SAG Awards
Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Andrea Riseborough Calls Debate Surrounding Her Oscar Nomination 'Necessary': 'I Want to Listen'
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
A Timeline of Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination Controversy
Mike "The Situation" and Lauren Sorrentino
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino's Relationship Timeline
Chinese-Canadian Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years for Rape
Chinese-Canadian Singer Kris Wu Sentenced to 13 Years for Raping Multiple Women: Reports
Angela Bassett arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy in Head-to-Toe Bling at the 2023 Golden Globes
Honoree Eddie Murphy accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Eddie Murphy Jokes About the Will Smith Oscars Slap as He's Honored at 2023 Golden Globes
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement