Fan Bingbing Dazzles at Oscars 2023 More Than 4 Years After Tax Evasion Scandal

Fan Bingbing is back.

The 355 actress, 41, walked the champagne carpet at the Oscars 2023 on Sunday night in a rare appearance since her tax evasion scandal in 2018.

Fan dazzled in a shimmery Tony Ward halter dress and green cape that featured oversized sleeves and a train. Her look was made complete with an old Hollywood-style bob, emerald chandelier earrings and a bold red lip.

The X-Men actress made headlines in September 2018 after she dropped off the radar both in public and on social media, worrying fans who soon began speculating as to her whereabouts.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She broke a nearly year-long social media silence in February 2019 when she shared several selfies on Instagram and Facebook wishing her followers a happy and healthy Chinese New Year.

In October 2018, Fan was fined by Chinese tax authorities, Xinhua first reported. According to Bloomberg, Fan and her companies were fined 884 million yuan, which is equivalent to $129 million. Fan was responsible for $70 million of the fines.

She remained off social media but issued a statement on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform.

"Recently I have been enduring an unprecedented amount of pain, undergoing deep self-reflection and introspection. I am deeply ashamed and feel guilty for what I have done, and I offer my sincere apologies to everyone," she began.

The actress said, "I have come to realize that, as a public figure, I should have observed the law, setting a good example for society and the entertainment industry. I shouldn't have lost the ability to control myself in the face of economic interests, allowing myself to break the law."

RELATED VIDEO: Mindy Kaling Plays Peek-a-Boo in Bold Custom Vera Wang Gown on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

Fan noted that she committed tax evasion "by taking advantage of 'yin yang contracts'" (meaning she had one contract with her real salary, and another that had a lesser amount, which she then submitted to tax authorities), and that she accepted the fines.

She continued, "As an actor, I take pride in showcasing our country's culture on the global stage, and I do my best to be in the forefront of this. I owe my success to the support of my country and the people. Without the great policies of the [Communist] Party and the state, without the love of the people, there would have been no Fan Bingbing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I failed my country which nurtured me; I failed the society which trusted me; I failed the fans who loved me," she wrote. "I offer my sincere apology here once again! I beg for everyone's forgiveness!"

The Oscars are airing live on ABC.