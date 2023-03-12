Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson and Nicole Kidman Hilariously Crash Jessica Chastain's 2023 Oscars Interview

Jessica Chastain is feeling the love at the 2023 Oscars.

While being interviewed on the Oscars 2023 red carpet, the Eyes of Tammy Faye actress was joined by fellow actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt after Blunt surprised her with a hug from behind.

"Who is this? Who is this?" Chastain asked. "I think it's Emily Blunt!" before turning and seeing her friend. "I knew it!"

Chastain then turned to Lopez and Hoover and explained that while she knows Blunt very well, she's not that well acquainted with The Rock.

"We don't really know each other, but this guy," she said, while motioning toward Johnson, "he sends me birthday messages!"

"He watched George & Tammy and he sent me a sweet message," she gushed. "He told me how much he loved it," Blunt added.

Chastain continued: "Honestly, you are the most supportive and not everyone is like that."

Right then, Nicole Kidman walked by on the red carpet and Chastain pulled her in to join the fun. "We're going to bring Nicole in, too," she said, giggling.

With the four standing together and smiling big, Chastain jokingly announced to the camera, "I would like to announce the four of us are going to do a movie very soon. It's being written right now."

The group immediately joined in on the gag. "I do see an action movie right here, " Hoover said, gesturing to the grinning group.

"Or a murder mystery," added Hoover's co-host Mario Lopez. "Or some heavy drama," Kidman said with a smile. "Or a comedy, too," Chastain said, pointing to Johnson. "Because you're really good at those."

The group of stars then turned to Chastain as Kidman said, "Talk about your play! I can't wait to see it!"

"I'm doing a play right now on Broadway called A Doll's House," Chastain said before she got overwhelmed. "You guys! I feel so…" as she ducked her head and hugged Kidman.

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.