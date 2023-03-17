Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Share Laughs and Tequila Shots While Prepping for 2023 Oscars — Watch

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt started their night off at the 2023 Oscars with a lot of laughs and a shot of tequila!

Prior to taking the stage at the Dolby Theater to present at the 95th annual awards show last Sunday, the Jungle Cruise costars linked up at a Hollywood home to get ready for their evening out.

Johnson, 50, shared footage to his Instagram on Thursday of the experience, giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the fun. "What getting ready for the Oscars is really like," a voiceover read over the video reel.

In the clip, the two both put the finishing touches on their red carpet looks — Blunt, 40, greeting a jacket-less Johnson while rocking a salon-style nylon cape over her white, off-the-shoulder gown by Valentino. "I'm wearing a white dress and I don't trust you," she said, keeping her distance from Johnson. "Let's do the worst Hollywood air kiss ever."

The jokes only continued from there and Blunt poured shots of his Teramana tequila for the two. "Oh look at this, I should get paid for this s---," she said to the camera, posing with the bottle. "I'm just saying!"

"You will," Johnson quipped back.

Taking the shot, Blunt kept the laughs coming. "Whole thing," she told Johnson, after he needed to take a second turn to finish it. "Have you ever done a shot before?"

She was equally outspoken about Johnson's ensemble, telling him, "You're not allowed to wear the sunglasses."

As the Young Rock creator's team helped him with his "ballet pink" tuxedo jacket, Blunt asked Johnson, "Is it easier when you have Spanx on? Do we need to get some Manx?" — referring to "man Spanx."

"For my crotch," Johnson joked.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. ABC

Elsewhere in the clip, the posed for pictures on an outdoor balcony.

"Act like you guys like each other," someone on the scene said from off camera — a request to which Johnson responded with a "no" and a laugh.

The video ended with an outside shot showing Blunt getting into the backseat of a black SUV. "You have to say goodbye," she told Johnson of how to properly sign off with his fans. "This is a classic video!"

But Johnson explained he was first filming her and then he would have his "moment."

"Of stealing the limelight?" Blunt responded before Johnson shut the door to her side of the vehicle.

He captioned the clip, "Oscars, Blunt, Tequila, Manx 🥃."

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

The two kept the laughs going all night. At the Oscars, Johnson and Blunt posed for a series of photos together before teasing one another during an interview with Laverne Cox for E! News.

Asked to describe his look, Johnson explained, "This is Ilaria Urbinati, my stylist, this is her vision. We thought that Dolce [& Gabbana] could carry this off with some elegance. This is ballet pink with a little bit of wool base. The wool brings out the masculinity just a little bit."

His answer prompted Blunt to tell Cox that the former pro-wrestler-turned-actor "just ate up so much of your time with his masculinity."

Fun carried on backstage. Before presenting Best Animated Feature together, they were snapped with Johnson sitting on Blunt's lap.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Back in 2021, Johnson praised Blunt during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying he knew he wanted her to be his Jungle Cruise costar from the start.

"She's super talented. She's a multi-threat and we became great friends," he said. "I love her. I love her family...John, their kids. We're all one big ohana as we like to say in the islands." Blunt is married to TV and film star John Krasinski.

In the 2021 Disney film, Blunt starred as researcher who hired Johnson's river guide to help her find a long-lost treasure.

"I can't wait for everybody to see her in this movie because she truly is the female version of — and this is saying a lot — but she truly is the female version of Indiana Jones," Johnson continued at the time. "I'm very proud of her and how much she kicks ass in this movie."