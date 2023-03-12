Entertainment Movies Oscars 2023: See the Complete List of Winners (Updating Live) Everything Everywhere All at Once had the most nominations this year with 11 total, including Best Picture By Benjamin VanHoose Updated on March 12, 2023 08:16 PM Share Tweet Pin Email It's Hollywood's big night! The 95th annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with host Jimmy Kimmel. Going into the awards show, Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with the most nominations, 11 total, including for Best Picture. The other nine films in that top category are: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking. Read on for the complete list of winners across all 23 categories. (Check back as this list is being updated live.) Christopher Polk/Getty Best Picture All Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterThe Banshees of InisherinElvisEverything Everywhere All at OnceThe FabelmansTárTop Gun: MaverickTriangle of SadnessWomen Talking Best Actor Austin Butler (Elvis)Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)Brendan Fraser (The Whale)Paul Mescal (Aftersun)Bill Nighy (Living) Best Actress Cate Blanchett (Tár)Ana de Armas (Blonde)Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Best Supporting Actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - WINNER Best Supporting Actress Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)Hong Chau (The Whale)Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - WINNERStephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) Ke Huy Quan. Kevin Winter/Getty Best Animated Film Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - WINNERMarcel the Shell with Shoes OnPuss in Boots: The Last WishThe Sea BeastTurning Red Best Director Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)Todd Field (Tár)Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness) Best Adapted Screenplay All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian StokellGlass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian JohnsonLiving - Kazuo IshiguroTop Gun: Maverick - Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin MarksWomen Talking - Sarah Polley Best Original Screenplay The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonaghEverything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan, Daniel ScheinertThe Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg, Tony KushnerTár - Todd FieldTriangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund Best Cinematography All Quiet on the Western FrontBardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of TruthsElvisEmpire of LightTár Best Film Editing The Banshees of InisherinElvisEverything Everywhere All at OnceTárTop Gun: Maverick Best Original Score All Quiet on the Western FrontBabylonThe Banshees of InisherinEverything Everywhere All at OnceThe Fabelmans Best Original Song "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)"Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick (Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop)"Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler)"Naatu Naatu" from RRR (Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose)"This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once (Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne) Best Visual Effects All Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterThe BatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverTop Gun: Maverick Best Sound All Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterThe BatmanElvisTop Gun: Maverick Best Costume Design BabylonBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverElvisEverything Everywhere All at OnceMrs. Harris Goes to Paris Best Makeup & Hairstyling All Quiet on the Western FrontThe BatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverElvisThe Whale Best Production Design All Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterBabylonElvisThe Fabelmans Best Documentary Feature All That BreathesAll the Beauty and the BloodshedFire of LoveA House Made of SplintersNavalny Best Documentary Short Subject The Elephant WhisperersHauloutHow Do You Measure a Year?The Martha Mitchell EffectStranger at the Gate Best Animated Short The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the HorseThe Flying SailorIce MerchantsMy Year of DicksAn Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It Best Live-Action Short An Irish GoodbyeIvaluLe PupilleNight RideThe Red Suitcase Best International Film All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)Close (Belgium)EO (Poland)The Quiet Girl (Ireland)