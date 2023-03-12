Charlbi Dean and Anne Heche Left Out of In Memoriam at Oscars 2023

A handful of notable names were left out of the Oscars 2023 In Memoriam segment.

Charlbi Dean — who had a lead role in Triangle of Sadness, a film nominated for three Academy Awards this year, including Best Picture — was not featured in the segment during the live show on Sunday night. Dean died of bacterial sepsis in August 2022 at age 32.

Anne Heche, who died in August 2022 at age 53, was also left out along with Paul Sorvino, who died in July 2022 at age 83. All three of their names were included in the Academy's online gallery.

A rep for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences declined to comment on record about the absence of their names during the live show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Charlbi Dean in Triangle of Sadness (2022). Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection

While Dean's illness was not revealed at the time of her death, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to PEOPLE in December that she died of bacterial sepsis.

The sepsis "was a complication from asplenia (the absence of a spleen) due to "remote blunt trauma to her torso," the spokesperson told PEOPLE. The South African model/actress's death was ruled an accident.

Her bacterial sepsis was caused after she was infected with a bacteria known as Capnocytophaga. While the infection is rare, there are different species of Capnocytophaga that develop in the mouths of humans and which are also present in the mouths of dogs and cats, according to the CDC. People with autoimmune issues and without spleens are particularly susceptible.

It was not clear if an animal bite or lick was responsible for Dean's infections, as the medical examiner has not made her full autopsy public.

Days after she died, Dean's brother Alex Jacobs told Rolling Stone that her sudden death in New York City happened after she began experiencing "minor" symptoms and soon asked her fiancé, Luke Volker, to take her to an emergency room. She died just hours later.

"This happened literally within the span of a day: getting a headache, going to sleep, waking up her boyfriend and saying please take me to the hospital," Jacobs told Rolling Stone.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Triangle of Sadness' Actress and Model Charlbi Dean Dead at 32

"We still aren't entirely sure [what happened]," he added at the time. "There's an autopsy being done which we know might take quite a while. But what we have heard [that] there was a viral infection in her lungs."

Jacobs told Rolling Stone that Dean was involved in a "very, very bad car accident" around 2009, after which doctors removed her spleen. She also suffered broken ribs and a broken back in the accident, according to her brother.

"[The spleen is] involved in fighting off infections, and that could have had something to do with what happened," Jacobs said. "Her spleen not being there just added on to the reason why she perhaps couldn't fight it off."

Triangle of Sadness producer Erik Hemmendorff recently told The Hollywood Reporter about working with Dean, saying, "She was just one of those people who made everyone feel great always."

"You could do as many takes as you want. She was always ready for the next one, a professional. The nicest, most easygoing person, very hardworking. She was one of a kind," he added.

The Oscars aired live on ABC Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.