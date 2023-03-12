An Overwhelmed Brendan Fraser Gives Thanks for His 'Creative Lifeline' in Best Actor Speech at 2023 Oscars

Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy were also up for Best Actor at the 95th Academy Awards

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023 11:55 PM

Brendan Fraser was named Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars.

The Whale star, 54, emerged victorious in what was widely considered a close race, beating out Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Bill Nighy (Living).

Fraser began his speech with a quip: "So this is what the multiverse looks like."

Fraser was visibly tearful and overwhelmed throughout his speech, thanking those who got him to the stage at Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre.

"My goodness, I thank the Academy for this honor and for our studio A24 for making such a bold film. I'm grateful to [director] Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship The Whale," he said. "It was written by Samuel D. Hunter, who is our lighthouse."

Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for "The Whale" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

Speaking to his fellow nominees, Fraser acknowledged how they "laid [their] whale-sized hearts bare so that we can see into your souls like no one else could do." He also called it his "honor" to be nominated alongside them. He then gave a special shout-out to one of his costars before continuing on, saying, "Only whales can swim at the depth of the talent of Hong Chau."

"I started in this business 30 years ago, and things, they didn't come easily to me, but there was a facility that I didn't appreciate at the time, until it stopped. And I just want to say thank you for this acknowledgement. Because it couldn't be done without my cast," he said.

"It's been like I've been on a diving expedition to the bottom of the ocean," he continued, "and the air on the line [has come from] some people in my life like my sons Holden and Leland and Griffin — I love you Griffey, my manager JoAnne Colonna, [my publicist] Jennifer Plante and my best first mate Jeanne [Moore]."

Fraser concluded, "Thank you again, each one and all. I'm so grateful to you. Goodnight."

brendan fraser, sadie sink
Brendan Fraser in The Whale (2022). A24/YouTube

Fraser's big night comes after numerous other wins for his role as a 600-lb. man who reconciles himself to the limits of his reclusive life over a period of five days in Aronofsky's 2022 drama costarring Chau, Sadie Sink and Ty Simpkins.

The actor previously nabbed both a win at both the Critics Choice Awards and SAG Awards earlier this year, and was also nominated for a Golden Globe and BAFTA Award. He also also clinched the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards in January.

"I never would have believed I would have been offered the role of my life in this character, Charlie in The Whale, he's someone who is on a raft of regrets but he's in a sea of hope," the actor said last month in his SAG Awards acceptance speech, after recounting that he first received his SAG-AFTRA card in 1991.

"I've been at that sea, and I've rode that wave lately and it's been powerful and good and I've also had that wave smash me right down to the ocean floor and drag my face along there and wind up on some strange beach in a different world, wondering 'where am I now?' " Fraser continued.

"I just want you to know, for real, all the actors out there who have gone through that, who are going through that, I know how you feel," the Mummy star added. "But believe me, if you just stay in there and you put one foot in front of the other, you get to where you need to go. Have courage."

US-canadian actor Brendan Fraser attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

RELATED GALLERY: 8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them

Awards season came after Fraser — who is having somewhat of a career resurgence with The Whale, after having been out of the spotlight for years — experienced multiple lengthy standing ovations at various film festivals and screenings in the latter part of 2022.

"It's been gratifying, it's been eye-opening," the actor told PEOPLE at the Palm Springs International Film Awards of the praise he has received for his performance. "It has made me have a sense of accomplishment by way of seeing how this story is changing people's hearts and minds."

He added, "That's gratifying, to say at least, and that kind of opportunity does not come along in this circus show of show business that we all play along with sometimes."

"But when it does, and it's material that's handled with care and the project comports itself in a way that's interesting and important, I feel very fortunate and lucky to be a part of it," said Fraser.

RELATED VIDEO: Brendan Fraser Breaks Down His Performance in The Whale

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The Oscars aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on ABC.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Brendan Fraser accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "The Whale" onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser Encourages Actors to 'Stay in There' as He Wins at 2023 SAG Awards: 'Have Courage'
Paul Mescal attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Mescal on Who He Is Most Excited to Meet on Oscar Night: 'I'm a Crazy Michelle Williams Fan'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for "The Whale" onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Brendan Fraser Wins at Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'I Was in the Wilderness' Before 'The Whale'
13th April 1964: EXCLUSIVE American actor Sidney Poitier looks into a mirror and smiles while holding his Best Actor Oscar for director Ralph Nelson's film, 'Lilies of the Field,' backstage at the Academy Awards, Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gene Lester/Getty Images); (Original Caption) Los Angeles, California: Best actor winner, Tom Hanks in "Philadelphia", at the 1994 Oscar Academy Awards. (Photo by  Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Actor Matthew McConaughey accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Dallas Buyers Club' onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Every Best Actor Winner in the History of the Oscars
US film producer Jonathan Wang (C) accepts the Oscar for Best Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Oscars 2023 Winners List: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Sweeps with 7 Wins Including Best Picture
Ke Huy Quan accepts the Best Supporting Actor award "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Ke Huy Quan Cries as He Wins at Oscars 2023 for 'Everything Everywhere' : 'This Is the American Dream'
oscars arrivals
See Every Star Arriving on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Austin Butler attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Michelle Yeoh attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Angela Bassett attends TIME Women of the Year at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME)
Where the Oscars 2023 Nominees Got Their First Big Breaks, from Soap Operas to Disney Channel Shows
Pauly Shore, Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan Encino Man
Pauly Shore Wishes Luck to 'Encino Man' Costars Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan for Oscars: 'What a Comeback'
2023 Oscars Backstage
5 History-Making Moments from the 2023 Oscars
95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
See the Oscars 2023 Celeb Presenters Rehearsing for Sunday's Big Awards Show
Seamus O'Hara, James Martin and Tom Berkeley attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Colin Farrell, Kerry Condon and More Sing Happy Birthday to 'An Irish Goodbye' Star James Martin at 2023 Oscars
Jeanne Moore, Brendan Fraser, Holden Fraser and Leland Fraser 95th Annual Academy Awards, Roaming Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Brendan Fraser's Sons Say They're 'Unbelievably Proud' of Him as They Join Dad at Oscars 2023
brendan fraser, sadie sink
See Brendan Fraser Transform Into His Character for 'The Whale' in Behind-the-Scenes Video
2023 Oscar Portfolio
8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser Says Oscar Nomination Is a 'Gift I Certainly Didn't See Coming': 'Changed My Life'