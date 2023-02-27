'Banshees of Inisherin' 's Kerry Condon Recalls Watching Oscar Noms with Colin Farrell and His Family

Kerry Condon will never forget hearing that she and Colin Farrell were both nominated for Academy Awards for The Banshees of Inisherin.

In PEOPLE's annual Oscar portfolio, the actress — who landed her first nod at this year's upcoming ceremony for her role as Siobhán Súilleabháin in the Martin McDonagh dramedy — opens up about celebrating with her costar.

"I was in Los Angeles and I was with Colin and his family and we all watched it together at 5:30 a.m.," Condon, 40, says of viewing the live Oscar nominations on Jan. 24. "Luckily my [category] came up first, so I didn't have to be sitting there jittery for long but Colin had to wait for ages."

"But we cheered for every Irish nomination. It was great," she adds.

Colin Farrell and Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin (2022). Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

When it came to their on-set dynamic, being around Farrell, 46, felt natural for the actress, as she has known him since she was a teenager, "so there was sort of an ease from when I met him."

And according to Condon, he "set the tone of the movie," and was "very kind and he was very generous to the crew."

"Every Friday, he'd gift the crew with something like a coffee truck or a crepe truck. So Colin was very loved on the set for the Friday gifts," she tells PEOPLE.

In The Banshees of Inisherin, Condon's character Siobhán is the supportive sister of Farrell's Pádraic Súilleabháin, who goes through a crisis after being suddenly abandoned by his best friend Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson).

Kerry Condon. Eric Ray Davidson

Condon says she "really liked" her scenes with Gleeson, 67, as she "felt very vulnerable in those moments."

But there was one four-legged costar who really stole her heart: "There was a little calf, who I was really fond of. Charlie was his name. Oh, my God, I loved that little cow."

Condon, a longtime actress, tells PEOPLE she also grew up watching the Academy Awards in her native Ireland.

"My mother used to tape it and we watched it the next day, because of the time difference," she says. "It was such a big deal in our house. The fashion, the dance numbers. Americans are just really good at putting on a show."

Tune in to the Oscars live on ABC March 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

For more on Kerry Condon and other Oscar nominees, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.