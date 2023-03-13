All the Best Backstage Photos from the 2023 Oscars

From cast reunions to costars goofing around, the 95th Academy Awards were not lacking in fun moments — off-screen, too! Here are some of the best backstage snaps from the 2023 Oscars

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on March 13, 2023
01 of 10

Between a Rock ...

2023 Oscars Backstage
Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S./Getty

Costars-turned-friends Emily Blunt and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson show off their "serious" faces before presenting the first award of the night.

02 of 10

All the Winners, All at Once

2023 Oscars Backstage
Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S./Getty

Everything Everywhere All at Once costars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan are teary-eyed while hoisting their trophies backstage. Their critically acclaimed film won seven awards on Sunday night.

03 of 10

Getting Cheeky

2023 Oscars Backstage
Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S./Getty

Presenters Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur share a sweet moment during the show.

04 of 10

Victory Lap

2023 Oscars Backstage
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S./Getty

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield celebrate with Best Adapted Screenplay winner Sarah Polley of Women Talking.

05 of 10

Costume Queen

2023 Oscars Backstage
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S./Getty

Ruth E. Carter poses with her record-breaking second Oscar, this for Best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

06 of 10

In the Ring

2023 Oscars Backstage
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S./Getty

Creed III stars Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan sandwich Best Cinematography winner James Friend, who won for his work on All Quiet on the Western Front.

07 of 10

Just for Laughs

2023 Oscars Backstage
Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S./Getty

Knives Out costars Janelle Monáe and Kate Hudson touch base before presenting together.

08 of 10

Personal Moment

2023 Oscars Backstage
Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S./Getty

An emotional Jamie Lee Curtis is beside herself after winning Best Supporting Actress for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

09 of 10

Best Foot Foward

2023 Oscars Backstage
A.M.P.A.S./Getty

The Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once's Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — playfully showcase their Best Original Screenplay Oscars while in the photo booth backstage.

10 of 10

Brits in the House

2023 Oscars Backstage
Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S./Getty

English actors Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield share a smile during a break from the show.

