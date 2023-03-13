All the Best Backstage Photos from the 2023 Oscars

01 of 10 Between a Rock ... Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Costars-turned-friends Emily Blunt and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson show off their "serious" faces before presenting the first award of the night.

02 of 10 All the Winners, All at Once Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Everything Everywhere All at Once costars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan are teary-eyed while hoisting their trophies backstage. Their critically acclaimed film won seven awards on Sunday night.

03 of 10 Getting Cheeky Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Presenters Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur share a sweet moment during the show.

04 of 10 Victory Lap Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield celebrate with Best Adapted Screenplay winner Sarah Polley of Women Talking.

05 of 10 Costume Queen Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Ruth E. Carter poses with her record-breaking second Oscar, this for Best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

06 of 10 In the Ring Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Creed III stars Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan sandwich Best Cinematography winner James Friend, who won for his work on All Quiet on the Western Front.

07 of 10 Just for Laughs Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Knives Out costars Janelle Monáe and Kate Hudson touch base before presenting together.

08 of 10 Personal Moment Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S./Getty An emotional Jamie Lee Curtis is beside herself after winning Best Supporting Actress for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

09 of 10 Best Foot Foward A.M.P.A.S./Getty The Daniels — Everything Everywhere All at Once's Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — playfully showcase their Best Original Screenplay Oscars while in the photo booth backstage.