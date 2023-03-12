Angela Bassett Gets Apparent Shout-Out from Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors at Oscars 2023 After Loss

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors are here for Angela Bassett.

As the Creed III stars presented the award for Best Cinematography to All Quiet on the Western Front director of photography James Friend at the Oscars 2023 on Sunday, the two appeared to offer a shout-out to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Bassett, 64, just minutes after the actress lost in the Best Supporting Actress category.

"Hey auntie," Jordan, 36, said as he and Majors, 33, approached the microphone, echoing the phrase his Marvel character Killmonger says to Bassett's Queen Ramonda the first time they meet in 2018's Black Panther.

"We love you," Majors added, appearing to indicate support for Bassett after Jamie Lee Curtis won the award for Best Supporting Actress earlier in Sunday night's ceremony.

The pair's apparent shoutout was noticed by fans chatting about Sunday's awards ceremony on social media, with one Twitter user writing that the pair "know Angela Bassett got robbed."

Angela Bassett at the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Arturo Holmes/Getty

In Creed III, the Jordan and Majors play longtime childhood friends, and in real life, they also happen to be buddies who have shown up to support one another — especially as Majors' career has taken off.

Last month, at the premiere of his Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Majors, 33, told Entertainment Tonight that Jordan, 35, is his "best buddy" while discussing their friendship.

"We have a very amicable relationship, that's my best buddy," Majors said.

"We support each other on a day-to-day, so if it's Marvel it's Marvel that day, if it's girl troubles, it's girl troubles that day — whatever, whatever. He's my brother," the actor continued. However, he told the outlet he did not seek out advice from the Black Panther star on playing a Marvel villain.

In Creed III, their relationship is not so easy as Adonis Creed (Jordan) comes to terms with Damien Anderson (Majors) after his release from a long prison sentence.

For Jordan's part, he believes in his friend's success — so much so that he said earlier this month he believes Majors should be PEOPLE's next Sexiest Man Alive.

"I'm volunteering my man Jonathan Majors for the next Sexiest Man Alive," Jordan said during their appearance on Sherri alongside cast mate Tessa Thompson. I think it's got to be Jonathan," Jordan told host Sherri Shepherd. (The current title-holder is Chris Evans.)

When Shepherd asked Jordan — who was the 2021 Sexiest Man Alive — if he had any advice for Majors, he said: "I don't think he needs any advice. I think he's doing the best thing by staying off of social media. And just kind of focusing on the work. And if he needs me, he has a wingman right here."

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.