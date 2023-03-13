Andrew Garfield Becomes a Viral Meme After He Awkwardly Grins at Oscars 2023 Over a Spider-Man Joke

Andrew Garfield has become the newest viral celebrity meme!

During Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue at the Oscars 2023 ceremony on Sunday, Garfield was captured shooting an awkward grin at the camera after Kimmel made a joke about his Amazing Spider-Man character.

"If any of you get mad at a joke and decide you wanna come up here and get jiggy with it, it's not gonna be easy," quipped Kimmel, 55, skewering last year's controversial slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

He went on to shout out Garfield, 39, among the "friends you're gonna have to get through first," including Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and, of course, Garfield's Peter Parker.

"You are gonna have to tangle with Spider-Man," said Kimmel before the camera panned to Garfield, who shrugged and offered up a hilariously awkward grimace to the laughter of the audience.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Andrew Garfield. Arturo Holmes/Getty

The reactions on Twitter were comic gold, with one user sharing a clip of the moment and writing, "EVERYONE ELSE IS READY TO GO AND THEN THERE'S ANDREW GARFIELD REGRETTING EVERY DECISION HE'S EVER MADE IN HIS LIFE HELP."

"Congratulations to Andrew Garfield, front runner for reaction gif of the night," another joked.

Garfield, who was nominated for Best Actor for his role in Tick, Tick ... Boom! at last year's Oscars, presented the awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay alongside 2020 Best Supporting Actress nominee Florence Pugh on Sunday night.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert nabbed the former honor for Everything Everywhere All at Once, while Women Talking screenwriter Sarah Polley took home the latter.

RELATED VIDEO: Here's Why the Oscars Red Carpet Won't Be Red This Year — Breaking a Decades-Old Tradition

Kimmel emceed the Academy Awards for the third time Sunday, tackling a wide variety of topics including last year's controversial slap between Smith, 54, and Rock, 58.

"We know this is a special night for you. We want you to have fun. We want you to feel safe. And most importantly, we want me to feel safe," he began. "So we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech."

Continuing, Kimmel took a moment to jokingly call out those who were present last year when the infamous slap went down.

"Seriously, The Academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the ceremony. Just do what you did last year: nothing," he said. "Sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug."

The Oscars aired live on ABC Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.