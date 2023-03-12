Entertainment Movies Allison Williams and Fiancé Alexander Dreymon Enjoy Date Night at the 2023 Oscars The couple, whose engagement was announced in December 2022, stunned while hitting the 95th Academy Awards red carpet together By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 12, 2023 06:59 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Allison Williams and fiancé Alexander Dreymon got all glammed up for a very special night out together. The couple made the most of their 2023 Oscars experience, turning the A-list event into a glamorous date night. While posing together on the red carpet, Williams stunned in a flowing, baby pink gown. She paired the look with Fred Leighton 1950s diamond and platinum swirl earrings, as well as a Fred Leighton 4.80 carat purple sapphire and diamond ring in platinum. Williams went with a loose chignon updo from celebrity hairstylist David von Cannon that included free strands to give a youthful effect. As for Dreymon, the fellow actor opted for a dark blue suede tuxedo. The pair's appearance at the 95th Academy Awards comes nearly two months after the Get Out actress, 34, helped announce this year's nominations. Riz Ahmed, a previous Oscar winner, joined her for the Jan. 24 livestream. Oscars 2023 Nominations: Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Ana de Armas Among Nominees Mike Coppola/Getty Williams' engagement to Dreymon, 40, was announced in December 2022. Dreymon shared the news while documenting the pair's red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Williams' horror comedy M3GAN, saying he was "so proud" of his "gorgeous fiancée." Williams and Dreymon have been together since late 2019 after meeting while filming their 2020 Swedish thriller Horizon Line. They welcomed son Arlo last winter. Though the family of three had been spotted vacationing with Williams' father Brian Williams last April, a source previously told PEOPLE that the couple wanted to keep news of their child under wraps. "They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends," the insider said. "But they're over the moon." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Oscars will air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.