Allison Williams and Fiancé Alexander Dreymon Enjoy Date Night at the 2023 Oscars

Allison Williams and fiancé Alexander Dreymon got all glammed up for a very special night out together.

The couple made the most of their 2023 Oscars experience, turning the A-list event into a glamorous date night. While posing together on the red carpet, Williams stunned in a flowing, baby pink gown. She paired the look with Fred Leighton 1950s diamond and platinum swirl earrings, as well as a Fred Leighton 4.80 carat purple sapphire and diamond ring in platinum.

Williams went with a loose chignon updo from celebrity hairstylist David von Cannon that included free strands to give a youthful effect.

As for Dreymon, the fellow actor opted for a dark blue suede tuxedo.

The pair's appearance at the 95th Academy Awards comes nearly two months after the Get Out actress, 34, helped announce this year's nominations. Riz Ahmed, a previous Oscar winner, joined her for the Jan. 24 livestream.

Mike Coppola/Getty

Williams' engagement to Dreymon, 40, was announced in December 2022. Dreymon shared the news while documenting the pair's red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Williams' horror comedy M3GAN, saying he was "so proud" of his "gorgeous fiancée."

Williams and Dreymon have been together since late 2019 after meeting while filming their 2020 Swedish thriller Horizon Line. They welcomed son Arlo last winter.

Though the family of three had been spotted vacationing with Williams' father Brian Williams last April, a source previously told PEOPLE that the couple wanted to keep news of their child under wraps.

"They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends," the insider said. "But they're over the moon."

The Oscars will air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.