Every Epic Photo from the 2023 Oscars Afterparties

From winners and nominees to pretty much everyone else in L.A., see who celebrated Hollywood's biggest night long after the Oscars ended

By Kate Hogan
Published on March 13, 2023 10:19 AM
01 of 59

Angela Bassett & Michelle Yeoh

Angela Bassett and Michelle Yeoh
Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

02 of 59

Kate Bosworth & Justin Long

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long
Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

03 of 59

Kerry Washington & Shonda Rhimes

Kerry Washington and Shonda Rhimes
Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

04 of 59

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

05 of 59

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

06 of 59

Este, Alana & Danielle Haim

Este Haim, Alana Haim, and Danielle Haim attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

07 of 59

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

08 of 59

Aziz Ansari & Donald Glover

Aziz Ansari and Donald Glover
Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

09 of 59

Sarah Paulson, Alan Cumming, Amanda Peet & Michael S. Smith

Sarah Paulson, amanda peet
Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

10 of 59

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

11 of 59

Jonathan Majors & Michael B. Jordan

jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan
Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

12 of 59

Idris Elba & Jason Bateman

Idris Elba and Jason Bateman
kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

13 of 59

Halle & Chloe Bailey

Halle Bailey and Chlöe
Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

14 of 59

Olivia Rodrigo, Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, Judd Apatow, Finneas & Mark Foster

Olivia Rodrigo, Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, Judd Apatow, Finneas O'Connell and Mark Foster
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

15 of 59

Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak

Mindy Kaling and B. J. Novak
Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

16 of 59

Cardi B & Offset

Cardi B and Offset
Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

17 of 59

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

18 of 59

Kylie Jenner & Gigi Hadid

Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

19 of 59

Ramona Agruma & Rebel Wilson

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson
Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

20 of 59

Megan Fox & Billie Eilish

Megan Fox, billie eilish
Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

21 of 59

Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
John Shearer/WireImage

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

22 of 59

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Winnie Harlow, Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Winnie Harlow, Evan Ross, and Ashlee Simpson
Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

23 of 59

Ciara

Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Karwai Tang/WireImage

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

24 of 59

Billie Lourd & Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

25 of 59

Brooke Shields & Brendan Fraser

Brooke Shields and Brendan Fraser
Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

26 of 59

Kendall & Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

27 of 59

Ke Huy Quan

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

28 of 59

Michelle Yeoh

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

29 of 59

Angela Bassett

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

30 of 59

Troy Kotsur & Deanne Bray

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

31 of 59

Brendan Gleeson

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

32 of 59

Jonathan Wang, Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

33 of 59

Marlee Matlin

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

34 of 59

Lauren Miller & Seth Rogen

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

35 of 59

Ariana DeBose

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

36 of 59

Ke Huy Quan

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

37 of 59

Harrison Ford

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

38 of 59

Sofia Carson & Diane Warren

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

39 of 59

Ruth E. Carter

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

40 of 59

Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

41 of 59

Jamie Lee Curtis

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

42 of 59

Ava DuVernay

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

43 of 59

Bill Nighy

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

44 of 59

Michelle Yeoh & Brendan Fraser

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

45 of 59

Ross White, James Martin, Tom Berkeley & Seamus O'Hara

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

46 of 59

Kim Morgan & Guillermo del Toro

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the 95th Academy Awards Governors Ball in Hollywood.

47 of 59

Kathy Hilton & Kyle Richards

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards
Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

48 of 59

Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel, Christina Hendricks & George Bianchini

Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel, Christina Hendricks and George Bianchini
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

49 of 59

Tiffany Haddish & Elton John

Tiffany Haddish and Elton John
David M. Benett/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

50 of 59

Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France & Bobby Berk

Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Bobby Berk
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

51 of 59

Steve Kazee & Jenna Dewan

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

52 of 59

Matthew Koma & Hilary Duff

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

53 of 59

Eric McCormack & Heidi Klum

Eric McCormack and Heidi Klum
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

54 of 59

Rina Sawayama & Elton John

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

55 of 59

Emma Watson

emma watson
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

56 of 59

Donatella Versace, Marco Mengoni & Sabrina Impacciatore

Donatella Versace, Marco Mengoni and Sabrina Impacciatore
David M. Benett/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

57 of 59

Elton John, Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin & David Furnish

Oscar after parties 2023
Getty

at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

58 of 59

Ruve McDonough, Jon Voight & Neal McDonough

Ruve McDonough, Jon Voight and Neal McDonough
Tyler Curtis/ABImages

at Paramount Pictures' Oscars Afterparty at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles.

59 of 59

Jovan Adepo & Li Jun Li

Jovan Adepo and Li Jun Li
Tyler Curtis/ABImages

at Paramount Pictures' Oscars Afterparty at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles.

