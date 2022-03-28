White Men Can't Jump Turns 30: Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson, Rosie Perez Reunite at 2022 Oscars

Sunday marks the 30th anniversary of White Men Can't Jump, which is getting a reboot starring Jack Harlow

The White Men Can't Jump stars reunited Sunday at the 2022 Academy Awards — 30 years to the day since the release of their 1992 sports comedy — to present the award for Best Cinematography, which went to Greig Fraser for Dune.

After receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, Perez, 57, thanked his fellow actors and said, "It's hard to believe it's been 30 years since White Men Can't Jump" — to which Harrelson, 60, replied, "You mean 30 years since I proved they could."

"I don't know about that. You still look like a slow, geeky chump to me," joked Snipes, 59.

WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes in White Men Can't Jump (1992) | Credit: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I'm not slow! In fact, I'm in the best shape of my life. I'm in the zone," said Harrelson. Quipped Perez, "You mean like zoned out, like really high."

"That is true. I wish I hadn't done that bong rip in the car," he responded, leading Snipes to joke, "Yeah, I wish I hadn't rode with you."

"Looks like I'm the only sober one up here. Some things haven't changed in 30 years," Perez said.

She joked in addition, "You guys shoulda hooked me up."

Harrelson and Snipes starred alongside Perez in White Men Can't Jump as two street basketball hustlers who entered into a business partnership together, only for chaos to ensue.

Earlier this month, it was reported that rapper Jack Harlow would be making his debut in a reboot of the classic film, in which he will step into the role originally played by Harrelson.

Deadline reported that Harlow, 24, nabbed the role after his first-ever movie audition, impressing filmmakers and executives — especially Kenya Barris (black-ish), who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Doug Hall.

The movie will be directed by Charles Kidd II, a.k.a. Calmatic, and produced via Barris' Khalabo Ink Society. Serving as executive producers are Hall, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein, E. Brian Dobbins and Brooklyn Nets player Blake Griffin, per Deadline.

jack harlow Jack Harlow | Credit: Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty