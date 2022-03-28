White Men Can't Jump Turns 30: Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson, Rosie Perez Reunite at 2022 Oscars

Sunday marks the 30th anniversary of White Men Can't Jump, which is getting a reboot starring Jack Harlow
By Jen Juneau March 27, 2022 09:03 PM
Wesley Snipes, Rosie Perez and Woody Harrelson

It's back to the courts for Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez!

The White Men Can't Jump stars reunited Sunday at the 2022 Academy Awards — 30 years to the day since the release of their 1992 sports comedy — to present the award for Best Cinematography, which went to Greig Fraser for Dune.

After receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, Perez, 57, thanked his fellow actors and said, "It's hard to believe it's been 30 years since White Men Can't Jump" — to which Harrelson, 60, replied, "You mean 30 years since I proved they could."

"I don't know about that. You still look like a slow, geeky chump to me," joked Snipes, 59.

Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes in White Men Can't Jump (1992)
"I'm not slow! In fact, I'm in the best shape of my life. I'm in the zone," said Harrelson. Quipped Perez, "You mean like zoned out, like really high."

"That is true. I wish I hadn't done that bong rip in the car," he responded, leading Snipes to joke, "Yeah, I wish I hadn't rode with you."

"Looks like I'm the only sober one up here. Some things haven't changed in 30 years," Perez said.

She joked in addition, "You guys shoulda hooked me up."

Harrelson and Snipes starred alongside Perez in White Men Can't Jump as two street basketball hustlers who entered into a business partnership together, only for chaos to ensue.

Earlier this month, it was reported that rapper Jack Harlow would be making his debut in a reboot of the classic film, in which he will step into the role originally played by Harrelson.

Deadline reported that Harlow, 24, nabbed the role after his first-ever movie audition, impressing filmmakers and executives — especially Kenya Barris (black-ish), who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Doug Hall.

The movie will be directed by Charles Kidd II, a.k.a. Calmatic, and produced via Barris' Khalabo Ink Society. Serving as executive producers are Hall, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein, E. Brian Dobbins and Brooklyn Nets player Blake Griffin, per Deadline.

Jack Harlow
Harrelson, Perez and Snipes, meanwhile, are among an extensive list of presenters at Sunday's ceremony. They join the likes of Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins (last year's Best Actor winner), Lily James, Zoë Kravitz, Snipes' To Wong Foo costar John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Uma ThurmanBlack Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter, Yuh-Jung Youn (last year's Best Supporting Actress winner), Jamie Lee Curtis, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Samuel L. Jackson, Halle Bailey, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Shawn Mendes, Lupita Nyong'o, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott and John Travolta.

Joining the latter list are Elliot PageJennifer GarnerTiffany Haddish, Bill MurrayEncanto's Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, H.E.R. (last year's Best Original Song winner), Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater and Shaun White.

Most recently, the presenters list was also revealed to include Rachel Zegler, Josh Brolin, Jacob ElordiJake GyllenhaalJason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. SimmonsSerena Williams and Venus Williams.

The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.

