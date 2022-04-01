"The person that uses their head can always defeat the person that's just trying to use their hands," Will Smith said in the 1992 "The More You Know" ad

Watch Will Smith's 1992 PSA Where He Tells Viewers to 'Use Their Head' Over Hands in a 'Rumble'

Thirty years ago, Will Smith starred in a "The More You Know" ad for NBC encouraging viewers to "think" before getting into a physical altercation.

In a video from 1992 that has recently gone viral, Will — who struck Chris Rock in the face at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, after Rock made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith — begins, "Say you're out with your boyfriend, your girlfriend, you're at school, you're at a club or something, gettin' busy, you're just having fun."

"Somebody steps up to you and tells you they wanna rumble," continues the actor, then at the height of his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fame.

He continues, "Just stop for a second. Before you lose your head, get all crazy and toss your hands up, just think: The person that uses their head can always defeat the person that's just trying to use their hands."

"Now remember that, 'cause the more ya know," Will concludes.

While presenting at the Oscars on Sunday, Rock, 57, took a moment to crack a few jokes, including one about Jada's shaved head. The comedian compared her appearance to that of Demi Moore in G.I. Jane.

Jada, who recently opened up about living with alopecia, was visibly unamused, rolling her eyes from her seat. Seconds later, Will, 53, walked onstage and approached Rock, smacking him in front of the audience and millions watching the telecast at home.

Back at his table, Will shouted to a stunned Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f----ing mouth." Will remained seated with Jada, 50, at their table for the rest of the night.

Rock has so far declined to press charges.

The King Richard star, who later that night won Best Actor for his performance in the movie, apologized to the Academy in his acceptance speech. He omitted Rock from the speech, but made a public apology to the comedian via social media the next day.

"I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," Smith wrote in part in a lengthy Instagram post Monday.

After an initial statement, the Academy announced that they "condemn" Will's actions and have "officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."