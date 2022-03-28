Tyler Perry also spoke with the Best Actor winner after Smith hit Rock immediately following a joke the comedian made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith Talks with Bradley Cooper and Denzel Washington After Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars

PEOPLE confirms and photos from the Dolby Theatre show that Cooper, 47, had his hand on Smith's shoulder, while the actor-rapper, 53, had his hand lightly touching Cooper's waist.

Cooper and Smith ended their interaction with a hug.

Perry and Washington also spoke with Smith, who smacked Rock, 57, after the comedian made a joke about seeing Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, in a possible G.I. Jane 2. Pinkett Smith, 50, has been embracing a bald hairstyle because she suffers from the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots and hair loss.

Smith initially laughed from his seat while Pinkett Smith reacted with an un-amused expression.

The Best Actor winner — who subsequently apologized to the academy and the other nominees in his acceptance speech — then walked up to the stage and hit Rock across the face.

As Smith returned to his seat, a shocked Rock said, "Oh wow. Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me."

Smith did not see the humor in the situation.

"Keep my wife's name out your f------ mouth!" he shouted at Rock in a moment censored by ABC in the U.S. broadcast.

"Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," Rock said, to which Smith replied once again, "Keep my wife's name out your f------ mouth!"

Rock then continued to present the award for Best Documentary Feature, while Cooper, Perry and Washington took turns consulting with Smith.

According to an insider, Washington "did not acknowledge Chris Rock"; rather he "said something to Will and went back to his seat."

"Everyone in the mezzanine was standing up to see what was going on — everyone was shocked," the onlooker said. "You could hear a pin drop. Everyone was looking bug-eyed at each other like ... 'Is this really happening?' Chris Rock looked stunned."

After giving the moment some time to breathe, Smith and Pinkett Smith held hands over the bistro table between their seats at the front of the auditorium.

Later during Smith's acceptance speech, he said that Washington told him: "At your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you."