Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in the Face at 2022 Oscars After Rock Jokes About Jada Pinkett's Hair

Chris Rock appeared stunned at the 2022 Academy Awards after Will Smith went onstage and smacked the comedian across the face.

The incident occurred after Rock, who was introducing the award for Best Documentary, joked to Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith in the audience, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya."

Smith, 53, laughed from his seat while Pinkett Smith, 50, pulled an unimpressed expression. Smith, who is up for Best Actor at the ceremony, then took the stage and smacked Rock, 57, across the face.

"Oh wow," said Rock as Smith made his way back to his seat. "Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me."

"Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!" Smith yelled up to the stage at Rock after taking his seat again.

"Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," said Rock, to which Smith replied once again, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

"I'm going to, okay?" Rock replied, before going on to say, "That was the ... greatest night in the history of television" and presenting the award.