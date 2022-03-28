Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrate at Vanity Fair Oscar Party Following Chris Rock Smack

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were all smiles at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following his win for Best Actor, after he smacked Chris Rock in the face

Despite a controversial moment with Chris Rock earlier in the night, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were all about celebrating following the 94th Academy Awards.

In photos from the post-ceremony Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Will, 53, and Jada, 50, were all smiles, with the King Richard star holding his new Best Actor trophy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple posted on the red carpet at the event Sunday night with their daughter Willow Smith, 21, and son Jaden Smith, 23, plus Will's son Trey Smith, 29.

Photos snapped from inside also saw Will and Jada partying in a large group, where Will reportedly sang and danced to his 1998 hit "Gettin' Jiggy wit It."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Trey Smith Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith | Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Will's celebrations came after he smacked Rock, 57, on the Oscars stage. Rock had made a joke about Jada's shaved head, which she recently opened up about as a result of her years-long struggle with alopecia. "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya," he said.

Following the remark, Jada rolled her eyes and, after initially laughing, Will took to the stage and hit Rock. Will then returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

In his Best Actor acceptance speech, Will said through tears, "In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. ... I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people."

"I know to do what we do you gotta be able to take abuse; you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you," the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum continued. "In this business you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you, and you gotta smile and pretend like that's okay."

He also compared himself to his King Richard character, Richard Williams, who was a "fierce defender of his family."

RELATED VIDEO: Will Smith Omits Chris Rock from Apology as He Wins Oscar: "Love Makes You Do Crazy Things"

Will also shared that Denzel Washington told him minutes before his win that "at your highest moments, be careful because that's when the devil comes for you."

He then addressed the incident directly, offering an apology to the Academy and his fellow actors for the incident — but failed to mention Rock.

"I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," he said. "Art imitates life: I look like the crazy father. Just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."

He added, "Being able to love and care for my mother and my family, my wife ... Thank you for this honor. Thank you for this moment. ... I hope the Academy invites me back."

will smith Chris Rock and Will Smith | Credit: Robyn Beck/getty

Following the incident, the Academy also condemned Will's actions in a statement: "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

A source later told PEOPLE that the heated exchange between the Best Actor winner and Oscars presenter goes back several years, when Rock took aim at Jada during his hosting gig at the 2016 Academy Awards.

"When Chris hosted the Oscars in 2016, Jada was boycotting because of 'Oscars So White.' In his monologue, he made fun of her, saying she can't boycott something she wasn't invited to," the insider explained. "Will was still mad about that."

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement obtained by Variety that Rock "has declined to file a police report" following the incident. "If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report," the statement added.