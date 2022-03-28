Will Smith and Sheree Zampino were married from 1992 to 1995 and share son Trey Smith

Will Smith and Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Pose with His Oscar Trophy After Ceremony

After his controversial outburst, Will Smith celebrated his 2022 Oscar win with family, including his ex-wife Sheree Zampino, with whom he shares 29-year-old son Trey Smith.

On Monday, Zampino posted a photo on Instagram of herself holding Will's golden Academy Award statuette as they smiled together. She wrote in the caption, "Epic Night! Congratulations again - when 1 wins we all win! #family1st."

Will was married to Sheree Zampino from 1992 to 1995, then he began dating Jada in 1995. They married on Dec. 31, 1997, while she was pregnant with their first baby together. They share son Jaden Smith, 23, and daughter Willow Smith, 21.

Zampino also shared a video watching the awards ceremony with the Smith family, including Jada's mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The actor won Best Actor for King Richard, his first-ever Oscar win, though the moment was overshadowed by an outburst he made minutes prior, walking onstage to hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada's hair. "Keep my wife's name out of your f-----g mouth!" he shouted at Rock from his seat.

Rock declined to press charges.

In a statement after the show, the Academy said, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world," it continued, shifting the focus to the newly minted Oscar winners.