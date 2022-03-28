The 94th Academy Awards aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

What You Didn't See on TV at the 2022 Oscars: Serena Williams' Reaction to the Show and More

That's a wrap on the 94th Academy Awards, and what happened behind the scenes might be just as eventful as what made it to the live broadcast.

Here are some of the best moments you didn't see on TV from the 2022 Oscars.

On the Red Carpet

Encanto singer Sebastián Yatra was the first to talk to PEOPLE on the red carpet. "My main goal is just to feel the song," he teased of his performance of the film's Oscar-nominated song, "Dos Oruguitas." "It's such a special song, and it represents a lot for millions of people. I just want to have fun."

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the song, skipped the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID. When asked about Miranda, Yatra told PEOPLE, "I sent him a voice note earlier this morning. I know he's doing well and is safe. They're taking the necessary precautions. I love Lin. He's such a great human being. He's a real leader, as a father and as a professional."

Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts were very sweet while taking photos for PEOPLE on the carpet, dancing together and acting affectionate. They said they were "so excited" to be at their first Oscars.

True to her word, Jessica Chastain finished up the carpet in time to support her The Eyes of Tammy Faye makeup team. The Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling was awarded to The Eyes of Tammy Faye before the live televised show. "I've got my water!" Chastain said as she neared the staircase leading up to the theater.

Inside the Show

As the show kicked off with Beyoncé's stirring performance of her Oscar-nominated song for King Richard, Keith Urban was seen tapping his foot and nodding his head in the audience while seated next to his Oscar-nominated wife, Nicole Kidman.

During an early commercial break, Andrew Garfield went over to say hi to Billie Eilish and Finneas (who later took home the Oscar for Best Original Song). Kidman also made her way over to her Big Little Lies costar Zoë Kravitz to say hello.

Later, during another break, Urban warmed Kidman up by placing his tux jacket over her shoulders and giving her a big hug.

After accepting her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, Ariana DeBose told PEOPLE in passing, "What I can remember of my speech is that it felt really lovely. It was such a moment of happiness and gratitude, and I felt the genuine positivity in the room!"

Meanwhile, backstage in the press room, Encanto director Jared Bush was asked about Megan Thee Stallion's surprise cameo in the anticipated "We Don't Talk About Bruno" performance.

"It's amazing," he said. "We knew there was going to be something unexpected, but I absolutely loved it. Different people have found themselves in this story. Seeing Megan Thee Stallion do it was mind-blowing."

Also in the press room, Eilish said her Oscar win for Best Song for "No Time to Die" feels so "insane." "I don't really know how to process it," she said. "Daniel [Craig] has been so kind, and he's the sweetest man alive. I wanted him to be happy. He's James Bond, c'mon."

After in the press room, DeBose revealed she hadn't spoken to Rita Moreno yet about winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the same West Side Story role Moreno won for in 1962.

"I'm really hoping I can catch her at the Governors Ball," said DeBose. "She said, 'Are you ready? You're in for the ride of your life, and I'm rooting for you.' Her existence has opened many doors. I'm happy to stand beside her."

Afterparties

Over at the Governors Ball following the ceremony, Serena Williams told PEOPLE the best part of the show was "obviously Will [Smith] winning," but noted, "that's all I will say about that." Earlier in the night, Smith smacked Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Queen Latifah had no comment on the Smith and Rock controversy at Governors Ball, stating: "I love everybody!" Of the ceremony, she added, "It felt alive, there were amazing performances, and it just felt so good to celebrate."