Oscars Host Wanda Sykes Says 'Violence Is Never the Answer' After Will Smith's Chris Rock Slap

Wanda Sykes co-hosted the Oscars with Regina Hall and Amy Schumer, who said she is "still in shock and stunned and sad" after the altercation

Wanda Sykes is speaking out after the incident when Will Smith struck Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars in response to a joke made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 58-year-old comedian — who hosted the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall — said in a statement to PEOPLE Monday night, "Violence is never the answer."

Hall has not yet spoken out, but Schumer opened up about witnessing the altercation that happened on the same stage they were delivering jokes that night, writing on Instagram that she is "still triggered and traumatized."

"I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing," said Schumer, 40. "So much pain in @willsmith anyway I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

Rock, 57, has not addressed the incident, but he has comedy shows slated for Wednesday night in Boston. He declined to press charges, police revealed Sunday night. He was seen for the first time since being hit by Will in Boston on Tuesday.

Will, 53, publicly apologized to Rock in a statement on Instagram Monday, admitting he "was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," the Best Actor winner also said. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

The star added, "I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."