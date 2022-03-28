Troy Kotsur, Ciarán Hinds, Jesse Plemons, J.K. Simmons and Kodi Smit-McPhee were all up for Best Supporting Actor at the 2022 Oscars

Troy Kotsur Pays Tribute to His 'Hero' Dad in Moving Speech as He Makes History at 2022 Oscars

Troy Kotsur capped off his history-making awards season with a heartfelt speech at the 94th annual Academy Awards.

On Sunday, the star won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in CODA as Frank Rossi, a struggling fisherman grappling with his daughter's dreams of leaving the family — in which she serves as their interpreter, as the only hearing member — to pursue her singing dreams.

In his acceptance speech, Kotsur, 53, thanked his wife and 16-year-old daughter Kyra, as well as paid tribute to his father, whom he referred to as "the best signer in our family."

"But he was in a car accident and he became paralyzed from the neck down, and he was no longer able to sign," the actor continued. "Dad, I learned so much from you. I'll always love you. You are my hero."

Troy Kotsur Troy Kotsur (L) | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Kotsur was already the first deaf man ever nominated for an acting Oscar. (The first deaf female actress nominated was his CODA costar Marlee Matlin back in 1987, who was the only deaf winner before Kotsur's win.) This year, Kotsur also won the BAFTA, SAG and Critics Choice Awards.

Speaking to PEOPLE via interpreter Justin Maurer last month, Kotsur said, "Bottom line is I'm so happy that I've had the experience and the training so that young deaf people on stage and TV and film can have more opportunities. I'm excited to help them. And so CODA has been a game-changer and Marlee too, in that way."

Troy Kotsur attends the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards Troy Kotsur | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

He added, "My wife has always been there to support me through 25 years. I've struggled as an actor and I feel like she really deserves to be with me there."

"This is all new for us but we're so excited. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me," Kotsur said.

He also spoke with PEOPLE for this month's Oscars portfolio, saying that at one point he "almost lost [his] family because of financial reasons and other problems."

"I didn't have any retirement or savings or a way to support my daughter through college, and so I was worried," admitted Kotsur. "And I'm so blessed to have been a nominee."

"It really has saved my career, and I'm able to go to the next level," Kotsur added.