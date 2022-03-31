Summer of Soul Producer Says Will Smith 'Robbed' Filmmaking Team of Oscars Moment

Joseph Patel also said Chris Rock “disrespected” him with the “4 white guys” comment he made while announcing Summer of Soul as the Best Documentary Feature winner

Summer of Soul producer Joseph Patel is weighing in on Will Smith's headline-making slap at the 94th annual Academy Awards.

At the Sunday ceremony, Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head while presenting the Best Documentary Feature category. The actress, 50, has alopecia.

Smith, 53, proceeded to storm on stage and slap the 57-year-old comedian across the face, in a now-viral moment from Hollywood's biggest night.

On Wednesday, Patel — who won the Oscar for Best Documentary — said that Smith "robbed" him and the other filmmakers of their celebratory moment.

"It robbed the category of its moment," the producer wrote in since-deleted tweets. "It robbed the other excellent and amazing films of their moment to be acknowledged in what was a STRONG year for docs."

Patel later added that he's also upset with how Rock announced Summer of Soul as the Oscar winner.

The Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature went to Questlove (born Ahmir Khalib Thompson), Robert Fyvolent, David Dinerstein, and Patel for Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). When Rock announced the award, he said the winner was "Ahmir Thompson and four white guys."

Patel, who is South Asian, tweeted, "Chris Rock lumped me in as 1 of '4 white guys,' " which angered him, adding on Instagram that he was proud to be the third South Asian to win an Oscar that evening.

"The reason that makes me SO SO VERY ANGRY is because I was so proud to be one of a handful of South Asians to have ever won an Oscar in the history of the award," he tweeted. "I'm a big boy — I can take a joke. Comedians make jokes. But not in that moment. What a shitty, disrespectful thing to do."

"What both Will AND Chris did really stained what should have been a beautiful moment for us," Patel continued.

Smith first apologized about the incident at Sunday's Oscars, expressing his sorrow to the Academy and his fellow nominees in a tear-filled speech while accepting his Best Actor trophy for King Richard. He did not mention Rock at the time, but publicly apologized to the Saturday Night Live vet on Instagram Monday.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith wrote. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he continued. "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

The actor then again apologized to the Academy, which has condemned Smith's actions and launched a formal review into the incident.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family," the actor wrote. "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."

Rock broke his silence about the Oscars altercation during his comedy show at The Wilbur in Boston on Wednesday night.