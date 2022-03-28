"While film is an important avenue to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water and emergency services," organizers said

Oscars Denounce Russia's Invasion of Ukraine with Moment of Silence: We 'Can Do More'

During a solemn moment at Sunday night's show — which are being hosted by Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer — Kunis spoke about the devastating conflict in Ukraine, where she was born.

"Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted," Kunis said. "Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it's impossible to not be moved by their resilience."

"One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness," she added.

Following a performance by Reba McEntire of "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days, the Oscars telecast then held a moment of silence "to show our support for the people of Ukraine currently facing invasion, conflict, and prejudice within their own border," according to a statement from the organizers that was broadcast.

"While film is an important avenue to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water and emergency services," the statement read, calling on viewers to #StandWithUkraine and donate funds and supplies. "Resources are scarce and we collectively as a global community can do more."

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Schumer, 40, said she "pitched" having Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appear via satellite at the Oscars, Entertainment Tonight Canada reported on March 20.

"I wanted to find a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars," the Life & Beth actress said. "I am not afraid to go there, but it's not me producing the Oscars."

She also said, per ET Canada, "I think there is definitely pressure in one way to be like, 'This is a vacation, let people forget we just want to have this night,' but it is like, 'Well, we have so many eyes and ears on this show.' "

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance.

Zelenskyy, 44, called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin, 69, insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."

The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.