The Oscars cohost brought Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, Simu Liu and Tyler Perry to the stage during a funny skit

Regina Hall Gathers Eligible Bachelors — and Jokes About Will Smith! — After Declaring 'I'm Single'

During the 94th Academy Awards opener, co-host Regina Hall declared, "I'm single!" And as the show went on, Hall figured she'd use it as an opportunity to acquaint herself with some of the night's other single attendees.

The actress, 51, called up a list of guests whose COVID-19 test results got "lost" and would need to be re-tested — by her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Before we go on with the show we just have to do quick emergency testing backstage," Hall said. "Don't worry it's only a few people. It's totally random."

She proceeded to call up: Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Simu Liu and Javier Bardem. "Oh, you're still with Penelope," Hall said to Bardem, referring to his wife of 11 years, Penelope Cruz. "You know what, actually, no. No, no, no, your test is fine. It says that you're married … negative."

Hall wanted to double-check with one more audience member, though.

Oscars Couples Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Will Smith, you're married but you know what you're on the list and it looks like Jada approved you, so you get on up here," she said to the King Richard star.

Smith, 53, and his wife Pinkett Smith, 50, laughed in the audience as the Oscar nominee waved off Hall's invitation to the stage. Pinkett Smith pointed and winked at Hall.

RELATED VIDEO: Oscars Host Wanda Sykes Teases a "Fun, Fun, Fun" Night with Co-hosts Amy Schumer and Regina Hall

Hall proceeded to ask Denzel Washington of his 37-year-old son, "Is John David here?"

The Girl's Trip star explained how the COVID tests for Cooper, 47, Chalamet, 26, Perry, 52, and Liu, 32, would work. "You'll come backstage, take your mask off if you have one — and your clothes — and then I'm going to swab," Hall quipped. "No, it's simple. I'm going to swab the back of your mouth with my tongue."

Before Hall exited the stage, she "tested" Best Sound presenters Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa.

"I just gotta get on down here, make sure you're okay," Hall told Brolin, 54, while she patted him down.

Hall similarly searched Momoa, 42, and ultimately declared both healthy and clear to continue their presenting duties.