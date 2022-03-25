Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night

Celebrate the best in film with Hollywood's biggest stars! It's all happening on the red carpet at the 94th annual Academy Awards with a glam live stream from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Sunday night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. PT.

The event will be hosted by People (The TV Show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons, PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein, and Entertainment Weekly's senior awards editor Gerrad Hall while featuring commentary from PEOPLE style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal and Entertainment Weekly's Executive Editor Clarissa Cruz.

This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will partner with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly to offer a photo activation on the red carpet, with photographer Adrienne Raquel taking the pics. The snapshots will feature on the social media platforms of both PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, as well as the Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages of the Academy .