Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night
Celebrate the best in film with Hollywood's biggest stars! It's all happening on the red carpet at the 94th annual Academy Awards with a glam live stream from PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Sunday night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. PT.
The event will be hosted by People (The TV Show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons, PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein, and Entertainment Weekly's senior awards editor Gerrad Hall while featuring commentary from PEOPLE style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal and Entertainment Weekly's Executive Editor Clarissa Cruz.
The live event will stream on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's YouTube channels, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Twitter pages, as well as PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Facebook pages.
This year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will partner with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly to offer a photo activation on the red carpet, with photographer Adrienne Raquel taking the pics. The snapshots will feature on the social media platforms of both PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, as well as the Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages of the Academy .
The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will be hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall, and presented from a modern set designed by Emmy-winning set designer David Korins.
Actors receiving Oscar nominations this year include Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, Javier Bardem, Kristen Stewart, and Nicole Kidman. Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire and Beyoncé are set to perform nominated original songs during the ceremony.
CODA, The Power of the Dog, King Richard, and West Side Story are among the nominees for best picture. Breakout hits Encanto and Luca received nominations for best animated film.
The 94th Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.