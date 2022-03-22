West Side Story's Rachel Zegler previously asked fans to "respect the process" after saying she didn't get an invitation to the 2022 Academy Awards

West Side Story's Rachel Zegler to Present at 2022 Oscars After Saying She Wasn't Invited: Report

Rachel Zegler has reportedly now been invited to attend the 2022 Academy Awards, after previously saying she didn't receive an invitation.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended an invitation to the West Side Story actress, 20, to be a presenter during Sunday's Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reps for Zegler, ABC and the Academy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment. A rep for Disney declined to officially comment on the situation.

Zegler — who stars as lead María Vasquez in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story — claimed in a set of comments on social media over the weekend that she had not received an invitation to the awards ceremony.

After one fan wrote, "Can't wait to see what you'll be wearing on Oscar night," in the comments of her most recent Instagram post, Zegler responded, "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

RELATED: 2022 Oscar Nominations: Will Smith, Kristen Stewart Score Nods, The Power of the Dog Leads with 12

Zegler then elaborated in a follow-up comment that she tried to obtain entry to the Oscars ceremony, but has been unsuccessful. "[I don't know] y'all I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening," she wrote. "I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago."

"I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess," she added. "Thanks for all the shock and outrage — I'm disappointed, too. But that's okay. So proud of our movie ❤️."

A representative for Zegler, as well as one for the Academy Awards and Disney, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Monday.

Zegler further commented on the Oscars-invite situation in a statement on Twitter, where she said she was overjoyed by the outpouring of love she had received but asked fans to "respect the process."

"My goodness, folks!! Appreciate all the support, I really really do," she tweeted on Sunday. "We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in London ... and awards shows alike).

RELATED VIDEO: West Side Story's Rachel Zegler Says She Didn't Get Oscars Invite: Hoping for a "Last Minute Miracle"

"Let's all just respect the process and i'll get off my phone x R," Zegler continued.

The remake of the 1961 musical classic is also up for six other awards, including Best Director for Spielberg, 75, Best Sound and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose, among others.

Though Zegler is not nominated for an Oscar at this year's ceremony, she did win a Golden Globe for her performance as María in the musical drama earlier this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "each nominee and presenter" at the Oscars "is offered a pair of tickets." Other tickets for the ceremony "come out of allotments given to each [film] studio."