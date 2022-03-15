The 2022 Academy Awards, hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, will air Sunday, March 27, on ABC

Shawn Mendes, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis and More to Be 2022 Oscars Presenters

More stars are booked for the Oscars.

On Tuesday, Academy Awards ceremony producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced additional names set to serve as presenters for the upcoming 94th annual ceremony on Sunday, March 27.

Those include star of the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid Halle Bailey, plus Samuel L. Jackson, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins (last year's Best Actor winner), Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta and Yuh-Jung Youn (last year's Best Supporting Actress winner), with more to come.

More presenters will be announced soon.

Oscars statuettes Oscars statuettes | Credit: Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter this week, Packer explained how he and his team — the first all-Black team to produce the Oscars — are working to revitalize the awards show.

"You need something other than just a chance to see stars. We have to make a show that is entertaining and appeals to a broad swath of the viewing public," he said. "My approach is to bring everybody together around the idea of a love for cinema. And so one of the things you'll see is that not everyone involved with the show may be a movie person."

"It absolutely means that we are not limited to just folks within the [traditional] movie industry," he added. "I want to make sure this felt like something that was as wide-ranging and far-reaching as the movies themselves."

This year's hosts are Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Packer teased of what they're bringing to the table: "I would say Schumer is fearless. Wanda is truthful and in your face, and Regina is a total wild card. They will not be boring. Make no mistake, people watching will say, 'They're leading with comedy this year' — which is a fact."