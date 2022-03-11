John Travolta, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong'o and More Announced as Presenters for 2022 Oscars

An A-list lineup of stars are set to present at this year's Oscars.

On Friday, the producers of the 94th annual Academy Awards, Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, announced that Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong'o, Aladdin's Naomi Scott, Daniel Kaluuya (who won Best Supporting Actor last year), Wesley Snipes and John Travolta will appear as presenters during the big night, March 27.

They join previously announced stars like Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins (last year's Best Actor winner), Lily James, Zoë Kravitz, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Uma Thurman, Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter and Yuh-Jung Youn (last year's Best Supporting Actress winner).

More presenters will be announced in coming weeks.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter this week, Packer explained how he and his team — the first all-Black team to produce the Oscars — are working to revitalize the awards show.

Oscar Statues Academy Awards

"You need something other than just a chance to see stars. We have to make a show that is entertaining and appeals to a broad swath of the viewing public," he said. "My approach is to bring everybody together around the idea of a love for cinema. And so one of the things you'll see is that not everyone involved with the show may be a movie person."

"It absolutely means that we are not limited to just folks within the [traditional] movie industry," he added. "I want to make sure this felt like something that was as wide-ranging and far-reaching as the movies themselves."

This year's hosts are Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Packer teased of what they're bringing to the table: "I would say Schumer is fearless. Wanda is truthful and in your face, and Regina is a total wild card. They will not be boring. Make no mistake, people watching will say, 'They're leading with comedy this year' — which is a fact."