Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish and More Added to 2022 Oscars Presenters List

Bill Murray, DJ Khaled, Tony Hawk and Shaun White will also serve as presenters at the Academy Awards this Sunday

More stars are scheduled for memorable Oscars moments!

Producers of the awards show Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced Monday that Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Bill Murray, Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, H.E.R. (last year's Best Original Song winner), Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater and Shaun White will be presenters at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

Previously announced presenters include Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins (last year's Best Actor winner), Lily James, Zoë Kravitz, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Uma Thurman, Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter, Yuh-Jung Youn (last year's Best Supporting Actress winner), Woody Harrelson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Samuel L. Jackson, Halle Bailey, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Shawn Mendes, Lupita Nyong'o, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta.

Packer recently told The Hollywood Reporter how he and his team — the first all-Black team to produce the Oscars — are working to revitalize the awards show.

"You need something other than just a chance to see stars. We have to make a show that is entertaining and appeals to a broad swath of the viewing public," he said. "My approach is to bring everybody together around the idea of a love for cinema. And so one of the things you'll see is that not everyone involved with the show may be a movie person."

"It absolutely means that we are not limited to just folks within the [traditional] movie industry," he added. "I want to make sure this felt like something that was as wide-ranging and far-reaching as the movies themselves."

This year's hosts are Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Packer teased of what they're bringing to the table: "I would say Schumer is fearless. Wanda is truthful and in your face, and Regina is a total wild card. They will not be boring. Make no mistake, people watching will say, 'They're leading with comedy this year' — which is a fact."

The show will also feature a tribute to 60 years of the James Bond movie franchise, celebration of The Godfather for its 50th anniversary, and the first live performance of Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno."