Celebrities at Oscars 2022 Pre-Parties: Photos

Parties galore are happening around Los Angeles ahead of the March 27 Academy Awards: see the fun photos!

By Kate Hogan March 25, 2022 03:21 PM

1 of 34

Coco Jones & Karrueche Tran

Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE

at the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 34

Kate Hudson & Dakota Johnson

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24. 

3 of 34

Amanda Seyfried

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at L.A.'s Mother Wolf on March 24. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 34

Kaitlyn Dever, Joey King & Chase Stokes

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

at Vanity Fair and Bacardi Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Hollywood on March 22. 

Advertisement

5 of 34

Steve Kazee & Jenna Dewan

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at L.A.'s Mother Wolf on March 24. 

6 of 34

Larenz Tate, Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Chanté Adams & Aunjanue Ellis

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE

at the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 34

Charlie Puth & Kat Graham

Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

at Vanity Fair and Bacardi Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Hollywood on March 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 34

Nathalie Emmanuel & Ashley Benson

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at L.A.'s Mother Wolf on March 24. 

Advertisement

9 of 34

Gabrielle Union

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 34

Olivia Holt & Sabrina Carpenter

Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

at Vanity Fair and Bacardi Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Hollywood on March 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 34

Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash

Credit: David Livingston/FilmMagic

at the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 34

Constance Marie

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Latinx House

at The Latinx House Pre-Oscars Celebration in West Hollywood on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 34

Danielle Haim, Diplo & Alana Haim

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

at Vanity Fair and Bacardi Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Hollywood on March 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 34

Karrueche Tran

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

at Vanity Fair and Bacardi Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Hollywood on March 22. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 34

Tiffany Haddish & Michael Gandolfini

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 34

Jamie Dornan & Amelia Warner

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

at the US-Ireland Alliance's 16th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on March 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 34

Aunjanue Ellis & Will Smith

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

at the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 34

Mindy Kaling

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 34

Kate Beckinsale

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at L.A.'s Mother Wolf on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 34

Adam McKay & Mary Steenburgen

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-Ireland Alliance

at the US-Ireland Alliance's 16th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on March 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 34

Kathy Hilton

Credit: Steven Simione/WireImage

at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at L.A.'s Mother Wolf on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 34

Kaia Gerber & Taylor Hill

Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 34

Sara Sampaio

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at L.A.'s Mother Wolf on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 34

Serena Williams & Olympia Ohanian

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE

at the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 34

Storm Reid, Akira Akbar, Meagan Good, Lexi Underwood & Kaci Walfall

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE

at the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 34

Wilmer Valderrama & Austin Butler

Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 34

Tayshia Adams

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at L.A.'s Mother Wolf on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 34

Brittany O'Grady, Sydney Sweeney, Versha Sharma & Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

at Teen Vogue Celebrates New Hollywood at Grandmaster Recorders in L.A. on March 23. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 34

Winnie Harlow

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at L.A.'s Mother Wolf on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 34

Cole Sprouse & Ari Fournier

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 34

Wilmer Valderrama, Charise Castro Smith, Angie Cepeda & Olga Segura

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Latinx House

at The Latinx House Pre-Oscars Celebration in West Hollywood on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 34

Alan Kim

Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 34

Marsai Martin

Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE

at the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 34

Nicolas Ghesquière & Lily James

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan