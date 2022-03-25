Celebrities at Oscars 2022 Pre-Parties: Photos
Parties galore are happening around Los Angeles ahead of the March 27 Academy Awards: see the fun photos!
Coco Jones & Karrueche Tran
at the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills on March 24.
Kate Hudson & Dakota Johnson
at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24.
Amanda Seyfried
at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at L.A.'s Mother Wolf on March 24.
Kaitlyn Dever, Joey King & Chase Stokes
at Vanity Fair and Bacardi Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Hollywood on March 22.
Steve Kazee & Jenna Dewan
at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at L.A.'s Mother Wolf on March 24.
Larenz Tate, Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Chanté Adams & Aunjanue Ellis
at the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills on March 24.
Charlie Puth & Kat Graham
at Vanity Fair and Bacardi Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Hollywood on March 22.
Nathalie Emmanuel & Ashley Benson
at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at L.A.'s Mother Wolf on March 24.
Gabrielle Union
at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24.
Olivia Holt & Sabrina Carpenter
at Vanity Fair and Bacardi Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Hollywood on March 22.
Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash
at the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills on March 24.
Constance Marie
at The Latinx House Pre-Oscars Celebration in West Hollywood on March 24.
Danielle Haim, Diplo & Alana Haim
at Vanity Fair and Bacardi Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Hollywood on March 22.
Karrueche Tran
at Vanity Fair and Bacardi Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood in Hollywood on March 22.
Tiffany Haddish & Michael Gandolfini
at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24.
Jamie Dornan & Amelia Warner
at the US-Ireland Alliance's 16th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on March 24.
Aunjanue Ellis & Will Smith
at the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills on March 24.
Mindy Kaling
at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24.
Kate Beckinsale
at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at L.A.'s Mother Wolf on March 24.
Adam McKay & Mary Steenburgen
at the US-Ireland Alliance's 16th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on March 24.
Kathy Hilton
at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at L.A.'s Mother Wolf on March 24.
Kaia Gerber & Taylor Hill
at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24.
Sara Sampaio
at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at L.A.'s Mother Wolf on March 24.
Serena Williams & Olympia Ohanian
at the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills on March 24.
Storm Reid, Akira Akbar, Meagan Good, Lexi Underwood & Kaci Walfall
at the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills on March 24.
Wilmer Valderrama & Austin Butler
at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24.
Tayshia Adams
at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at L.A.'s Mother Wolf on March 24.
Brittany O'Grady, Sydney Sweeney, Versha Sharma & Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
at Teen Vogue Celebrates New Hollywood at Grandmaster Recorders in L.A. on March 23.
Winnie Harlow
at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood at L.A.'s Mother Wolf on March 24.
Cole Sprouse & Ari Fournier
at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24.
Wilmer Valderrama, Charise Castro Smith, Angie Cepeda & Olga Segura
at The Latinx House Pre-Oscars Celebration in West Hollywood on March 24.
Alan Kim
at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24.
Marsai Martin
at the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in Beverly Hills on March 24.
Nicolas Ghesquière & Lily James
at W Magazine's Best Performances Party at Gigi's Hollywood on March 24.