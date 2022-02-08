Oscars Date Night! Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons All Score Nods

Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are all up for acting honors at next month's 2022 Academy Awards ceremony

The 2022 Oscars ceremony is going to be a very special date night for two Hollywood couples!

Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are all up for acting awards, marking two couples vying for prizes in the same year.

Cruz, 47, is up for Best Actress for her role in Parallel Mothers, while Dunst, 39, will compete in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work in The Power of the Dog.

Cruz's husband Bardem, 52, is nominated for his role as Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos, and Dunst's fiancé and The Power of the Dog costar Plemons, 33, is up for Best Supporting Actor.

Dunst and Plemons — who became engaged in January 2017 and share two children — play a married couple in the Netflix film The Power of the Dog.

"I don't wanna do another project without [Kirsten]. It's just the best," Plemons told PEOPLE in December. "We fell in love creatively first on Fargo, just immediately trusted each other. I'm constantly amazed by what she brings. She just operates from such a deep place in her soul."

And the feeling is mutual as, the previous month, Dunst told The Hollywood Reporter that her fiancé is "my favorite actor to work with."

Dunst also spoke about the comfort of having Plemons on set while tackling The Power of the Dog's "painful" subject matter: "Thank God I had Jesse on set, to be honest. I thought about that, like, at least we had lunch together in the trailer and there was a reprieve and we'd ride home together. I could say whatever. I had him."

Cruz and Bardem, meanwhile, have starred in several movies together, beginning with 1992's Jamón, Jamón and continuing with Live Flesh, Don't Tempt Me, Vicky Cristina Barcelona and The Counselor, to name a few.

Last month, Cruz (who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in 2008's Vicky Cristina Barcelona) spoke to Entertainment Tonight about possibly working once again with her husband of 11 years, after seeing his performance in Being the Ricardos.

"I would love to," she said of doing a musical with her husband and fellow Oscar winner. "I saw my husband singing in the Ricardos and he did an incredible job. He was feeling the same way I was feeling when I did Nine, when I had no idea that I could sing but then Rob Marshall convinced me after doing a couple of tests that I could."

Cruz continued, "And then because I danced for 18 years, ballet, and I'm a big fan of the dance world and music, it's such a powerful art for me, even more than cinema, so for me, the genre of musicals is a dream! I've only done one, so I hope I can repeat it someday."