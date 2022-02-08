Where to Stream This Year's Oscar-Nominated Movies Online

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A handful of Best Picture nominees are available to stream online, including Dune, Nightmare Alley, and more

It's almost time for the Academy Awards, which means it's time to start catching up on all the nominated movies you might have missed this year.

On Feb. 8, the Oscars unveiled its official list of nominees for the 2022 ceremony, including all the films up for Best Picture.

While there are a few surprising snubs this year (including Lady Gaga's nod for Best Actress for House of Gucci) many of the Best Picture hopefuls make up some of the buzziest films of the year.

From the star-studded Don't Look Up to the sci-fi adventure Dune, many of the nominees are also available to stream right now, making it easy for Oscar fans to binge-watch from the comfort of their own home as they prepare for this year's ceremony.

Before you tune into the award show on March 27, here's where you can watch the Best Picture nominees.

Belfast

The Irish/British drama starring Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, and Jamie Dornan is available to stream on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, or Vudu.

CODA

The coming-of-age film about a child of deaf adults (CODA) is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Don't Look Up

The star-studded film starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more is available to stream on Netflix.

Drive My Car

The Japanese drama is one of the few Best Picture nominees that currently isn't available to stream online. However, the film's limited theatrical run began on Nov. 24, so there's a good chance it will be available to stream soon. The film's website currently has a list of theaters where it is currently playing.

Dune

The sci-fi film starring Timothée Chalamet was originally available on HBO Max, but now you can stream it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Vudu.

King Richard

Following the film's limited run on HBO Max, the film starring Will Smith is streaming on Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Licorice Pizza

The film starring Alana Haim in her breakout role is currently not available to stream. However, seeing that the film's studio MGM Studios was sold to Amazon, the movie will likely be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video eventually. You can catch it in theaters now.

Nightmare Alley

The Guillermo del Toro film starring Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett is available to stream on Hulu.

The Power of the Dog

The Western film starring real-life couple Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, who are both nominated for Oscars, is available to stream on Netflix.

West Side Story