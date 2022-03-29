Turns out the picture has nothing to do with the infamous incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock

Nicole Kidman's Viral Reaction Photo Was Taken Before Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

The backstory behind Nicole Kidman's viral Oscars photo has been revealed.

The image shows Kidman, 54, with her mouth open in surprise and her eyebrows raised, with one arm extended. Many Twitter users suspected the shot was snapped after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage, but Vulture reports that there's more to the meme.

Rock, 57, was struck by Smith, 53, who took the stage as the comedian presented the award for Best Documentary and made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair. The actress, 50, has been open about having alopecia and debuted her shaved hairstyle in July 2021.

According to the outlet, the picture of Kidman was taken hours before Will struck Rock, noting that "the photo was already making the rounds by at least 7:34 ET, 26 minutes before the broadcast even began."

Although Kidman's shocked expression was immediately linked to the slap, the photographer who shot it confirmed that it was unrelated to the altercation.

In an interview with Vulture, Los Angeles Times photographer Myung Chun said the picture of Kidman "was taken during the non-televised portion."

"It appeared that she was excited to see Jessica Chastain across the room. Kidman then reached out her arms and waved to her with both hands," Chun said, adding, "Shortly thereafter, Chastain walked over to greet Kidman and her husband Keith Urban."

Both Chastain and Kidman were nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars. Kidman was nominated for Being the Ricardos, while Chastain was nominated for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Chastain, 45, went on to win Best Actress, her first Oscar, later in the evening.

Will struck Rock while he was presenting the Best Documentary award and joked about Jada's hair looking like Demi Moore's shaved head in G.I. Jane.

After Rock quipped, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya," Will left his seat and joined Rock onstage, where he slapped him across the face.

"Oh wow. Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me," Rock said after the incident. Will yelled from his seat, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

Rock replied, "Wow, dude, it was a G.I. Jane joke," before continuing to present the award.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a statement condemning Will's actions Monday afternoon, and the King Richard actor shared a public apology to Rock and others on Instagram Monday evening.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," he wrote, adding, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris.

"I was out of line and I was wrong," Will continued. "I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be."