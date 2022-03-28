Best Actress nominee Kidman revealed one thing she wishes was not cut from Being the Ricardos while talking with Tick, Tick ... Boom! star Hudgens, who was also hosting the ABC pre-show

Nicole Kidman and Vanessa Hudgens Adorably Fangirled Over Each Other on the Oscars Red Carpet

It was a love fest for Nicole Kidman and Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet at the 94th annual Academy Awards!

Kidman's husband Keith Urban looked on knowingly as the Tick, Tick ... Boom! star and ABC pre-show co-host, 33, expressed her excitement to chat with the Best Actress nominee, 54, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.

"I'm sorry, Keith, but I have to tell you, Nicole, I'm trying to hold myself upright right now because I have been such a fan of yours for so long," said the former High School Musical star.

"Totally understand that," quickly replied the country singer, 54. "I'm right there with you."

The women exchanged compliments about how "amazing" each thought the other looked before chatting about Kidman's star turn in Being the Ricardos, which earned her a Best Actress nomination alongside Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz and Kristen Stewart.

When asked her favorite thing about Ricardos' real-life inspiration Lucille Ball, Kidman praised Ball's complexity. "I think just how brilliant she was," said Kidman. "The more I delved into her, the more I realized how hard it is to do comedy and the work she put into it. It was like this unraveling and pulling back the veil on this icon and finding the human being underneath."

"I would say that you did it impeccably," said Hudgens. "It was such a beautiful performance."

When Hudgens asked Kidman about how she prepared to perform the iconic physical comedy for which the I Love Lucy star was known, Kidman revealed one wish about the final cut of Being the Ricardos.

"I wish that more of [the physical comedy] was in the film because I put so much work into it," she said. "My husband and my kids would watch me in the living room while I was practicing but it was a slow, long journey. Right?" Kidman then looked to her husband, who gave a nod, for confirmation.

Other than the physical training, Kidman spoke about other difficulties in preparing for a project such as practicing the dialect and experiencing the emotional prep, knowingly looking at Hudgens when she said, "I mean, you know what it takes."

"Totally, totally!" agreed Hudgens.

Kidman expressed her gratitude to her husband for traveling from Las Vegas to be with her at the ceremony before she blew Hudgens a kiss at the end of the interview.

The country singer joined his wife hours after performing in Las Vegas the night before.

Kidman posed for photos in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk faille strapless gown with peplum skirt and embellished train with gold crystals, according to a release.