While Michael Bay did touch on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, he also said he thinks focus should be on the war in Ukraine instead

Bad Boys Director Michael Bay Had 'Never Seen' Will Smith 'Lose His Cool Like That' Before Slap

Michael Bay knows Will Smith to be a mild-mannered person.

In a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment surrounding the upcoming release of his action-thriller Ambulance, the 57-year-old director touched on Will, 53, slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last month, saying, "I've worked with him; he is not that guy."

The two previously worked together on 1995's Bad Boys (Bay's directorial debut) and its 2003 sequel.

"I've never seen him lose his cool like that," Bay continued of Will. "I thought it was set up 'cause I saw the smirk, and I've been on set when Will screws with people, when he's joking with people."

While he insisted the hit "was a slap" and not "a punch" — "He's very good at fighting, he's trained at that," Bay said of Will — the director added, "It's wrong to begin with."

Bay also said he "[doesn't] really care" and thinks the incident is "all people are talking about," expressing his frustration that more focus should be placed on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Hollywood gets really self-absorbed. There are babies getting blown up in Ukraine right now. We should be talking about that," he said.

The controversy unfolded on March 27, when Will hit Rock, 57, onstage at the Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

"Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya," Rock joked. (Jada, 50, has been open about living with alopecia.)

Her husband then walked onto the stage and slapped Rock in the face, leaving the audience and live viewers around the world stunned. "Oh wow," said Rock as Will made his way back to his seat. "Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me."

"Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!" Will yelled up to the stage after taking his seat. The King Richard star went on to win Best Actor later in the night.