Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Make Red Carpet Debut at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey made their relationship Instagram official in January 2021 after sparking dating rumors in late 2020

The couple hit the red carpet together for the first time on Sunday evening when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party following the 2022 Academy Awards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the evening out, which took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, Jordan, 35, smiled for cameras while he rocked a metallic black tuxedo.

Lori, 25, meanwhile, turned heads in a sparkling cream-colored dress. The outfit also featured an intricate design across its bodice, composed of a series of circular pieces.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

michael b jordan, lori harvey Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey | Credit: Getty(2)

Jordan and Lori made their relationship Instagram official in January 2021 after sparking dating rumors in late 2020.

The following month, a source told PEOPLE they "have gotten serious quickly" and said it's "obvious that they don't want to be apart."

Prior to dating Lori, Jordan had kept his love life private, but the Emmy nominee has since been more outspoken in his current romance.

"The situation for me was real enough [to share]," he previously told The Hollywood Reporter of going public with Lori. "There's a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal."

RELATED VIDEO: Michael B. Jordan and Girlfriend Lori Harvey Share a Steamy Kiss in PDA-Filled New Year's Eve Photos

During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna earlier this month, Lori's father, Steve Harvey, said he isn't quite sure how he feels about the idea of his daughter marrying the actor.

While playing a game of "Sip or Spill," which required him to either answer the question or take a sip of an alcoholic beverage, Steve, 65, had a hard time answering whether he'd approve of their nuptials.

"Man, this is a hard one. I've given away two daughters. I've got four. That's a really hard one," he said. "I would have to say so far — yeah, yeah. No, no, no, man."