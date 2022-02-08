Lady Gaga's House of Gucci Performance Doesn't Land Oscar Nomination Despite SAG, BAFTA Recognition
Lady Gaga was noticeably absent from the list of 2022 Academy Award nominations announced Tuesday.
The House of Gucci star, 35, was not among the names revealed for Best Actress nods. Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart were the five actresses to make the cut. Gaga's omission marks a big surprise given her precursor nominations at the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA Awards.
Another House of Gucci actor left out from the nominations? Jared Leto, who earned a supporting actor nomination at the SAG Awards but didn't land an Oscar nod for the same category.
The Best Supporting Actor nominees at this year at the Oscars are Ciarán Hinds, Troy Kotsur, Jesse Plemons, J.K. Simmons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.
In her big-screen follow-up to 2018's A Star Is Born (which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress), Gaga plays the real-life Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of plotting the assassination of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci.
House of Gucci reviews saw Gaga praised as a standout, with critics calling her performance "tremendous fun and ultimately touching" as well as noting that she "has a born actress's gift for letting you read her emotions while holding a nugget of mystery in check."
The Grammy winner recently told The New York Times that working with director Ridley Scott on House of Gucci was unparalleled, praising the director for his collaborative approach to filmmaking.
"I have to say this, Ridley: There's not a lot of men that are directors who would empower a woman to be ugly on camera," Gaga said.
"When I aged and had scenes where I was in this embarrassing, desperate state, he embraced the ugliness of this character and that should be commended, because it is ugly to be disposed of for your looks, it is ugly to be left for a younger woman," she continued.
Gaga added, "So I appreciate that Ridley took something that was sort of a 'sexy murder' and he let it be ugly."
In December, Gaga was honored by the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) as she was named best actress for 2021 for her performance in House of Gucci.
The 94th annual Academy Awards will be held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27.