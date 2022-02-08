Lady Gaga's House of Gucci Performance Doesn't Land Oscar Nomination Despite SAG, BAFTA Recognition

House of Gucci's Lady Gaga was not among the 2022 Academy Award nominees for Best Actress announced Tuesday

Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s HOUSE OF GUCCI A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film Photo credit: Fabio Lovino © 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s HOUSE OF GUCCI A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film Photo credit: Fabio Lovino © 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Lady Gaga was noticeably absent from the list of 2022 Academy Award nominations announced Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Another House of Gucci actor left out from the nominations? Jared Leto, who earned a supporting actor nomination at the SAG Awards but didn't land an Oscar nod for the same category.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

lady gaga Poster for Lady Gaga in House of Gucci (2021) | Credit: mgm

RELATED: 2022 Oscar Nominations: Will Smith, Kristen Stewart Score Nods, The Power of the Dog Leads with 12

In her big-screen follow-up to 2018's A Star Is Born (which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress), Gaga plays the real-life Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of plotting the assassination of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci.

House of Gucci reviews saw Gaga praised as a standout, with critics calling her performance "tremendous fun and ultimately touching" as well as noting that she "has a born actress's gift for letting you read her emotions while holding a nugget of mystery in check."

The Grammy winner recently told The New York Times that working with director Ridley Scott on House of Gucci was unparalleled, praising the director for his collaborative approach to filmmaking.

"I have to say this, Ridley: There's not a lot of men that are directors who would empower a woman to be ugly on camera," Gaga said.

RELATED VIDEO: Lady Gaga Speaks in House of Gucci Italian Accent on Colbert to Discuss "Immersive" Method Acting

"When I aged and had scenes where I was in this embarrassing, desperate state, he embraced the ugliness of this character and that should be commended, because it is ugly to be disposed of for your looks, it is ugly to be left for a younger woman," she continued.

Gaga added, "So I appreciate that Ridley took something that was sort of a 'sexy murder' and he let it be ugly."

In December, Gaga was honored by the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) as she was named best actress for 2021 for her performance in House of Gucci.