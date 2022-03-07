Kristen Stewart is up for Best Actress at the 2022 Academy Awards for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, marking her first-ever Oscar nomination

Kristen Stewart Says She Went Golfing with Fiancée Dylan Meyer and Friends to Celebrate Oscar Nod

Kristen Stewart's first-ever Oscar nomination was a hole in one.

The 31-year-old actress told Variety at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday that she celebrated her Best Actress nod, for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, by going golfing with fiancée Dylan Meyer and her "girls at Neon," the film's distribution company.

"I went with my girls at Neon and played nine holes in Los Feliz," said Stewart. "We all became really good friends, so we were just like, 'Let's go hit some balls into small holes.' "

She also admitted she is "still ... sort of floating around" after initially being "stunned" when she received the nomination, explaining, "Little kids have little fantasies in their heads … but, obviously, I didn't start making movies to be an Oscar nominee."

"I bet as a little guy, I was probably like, 'Yeah, if you're going to do something, you should do it right.' But now, I can't believe it," Stewart added.

Following her nomination announcement last month, Stewart told Entertainment Tonight in a statement that she was "speechless and humbled" at the recognition from the Academy, as well as "bowled over."

"I would pay to make movies. I would make them if it was illegal. This is dream state, to share on this level," Stewart continued.

She concluded her statement, "I am so touched and I am so grateful for the work that was generated on this film. I'm so proud to be a part of our film community. I am SO happy. It is a good day."

Directed by Pablo Larraín, Spencer details Diana's decision to divorce Prince Charles in December 1991. The film has received rave reviews, with Stewart earning praise for her performance as the lead.

The former Twilight star previously received nods for her role from the Critics Choice Awards in the best actress category and the Golden Globes in the best actress — motion picture drama slot.

This past Friday, Stewart received the American Riviera Award at the 37th annual Santa Barbara Film Festival.

During the in-person ceremony, Stewart expressed her gratitude upon accepting the award, saying in part, "Thank you for acknowledging me at this time in my life. I'm in such a good place to receive it."