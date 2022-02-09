Kristen Stewart Says She Never Thought She'd Get an Oscar Nomination in '1,000 Years': 'Humbled'
Kristen Stewart is celebrating a major milestone in her career.
The 31-year-old actress is nominated for Best Actress at the upcoming 2022 Academy Awards for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, marking her first-ever Oscar nod.
Stewart told Entertainment Tonight in a statement that she is "speechless and humbled" at the recognition from the Academy, as well as "bowled over."
"I never thought in a thousand years I'd be in the company of these four incredible women," she added of her fellow nominees: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos).
"I would pay to make movies. I would make them if it was illegal. This is dream state, to share on this level," Stewart continued.
She concluded her statement, "I am so touched and I am so grateful for the work that was generated on this film. I'm so proud to be a part of our film community. I am SO happy. It is a good day."
Directed by Pablo Larraín, Spencer details Diana's decision to divorce Prince Charles in December 1991. The film has received rave reviews, with Stewart earning praise for her performance as the lead.
The actress previously received nods for her role from the Critics Choice Awards in the best actress category and the Golden Globes in the best actress — motion picture drama slot.
The 94th annual Academy Awards will be held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27.