Dylan Meyer Gazes Lovingly at Fiancée Kristen Stewart as They Attend 2022 Pre-Oscars Celebration

In a sweet photo captured from the event, Kristen Stewart is looking into the camera while fiancée Dylan Meyer peers sweetly over at her

Dylan Meyer only has eyes for Kristen Stewart.

Stewart, 31, attended The Hollywood Reporter's Oscar Nominees Night at Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday, with her fiancée Meyer by her side.

In a sweet photo captured from the event, the Spencer Academy Award nominee is looking into the camera while Meyer peers sweetly over at her.

Stewart also attended the 2022 Oscars Nominees Luncheon earlier that day, held at the nearby Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles.

The Twilight alum is nominated for Best Actress at the upcoming ceremony, for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer. It marks her first-ever Oscar nod.

Kristen Stewart attends the 2022 Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Stewart told Variety at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday that she celebrated her nomination by going golfing with Meyer and her "girls at Neon," Spencer's distribution company.

"I went with my girls at Neon and played nine holes in Los Feliz," said the actress. "We all became really good friends, so we were just like, 'Let's go hit some balls into small holes.' "

She also admitted she is "still ... sort of floating around" after initially being "stunned" when she received the nomination, explaining, "Little kids have little fantasies in their heads … but, obviously, I didn't start making movies to be an Oscar nominee."

"I bet as a little guy, I was probably like, 'Yeah, if you're going to do something, you should do it right.' But now, I can't believe it," Stewart added.

As for Meyer, Stewart recently opened up about their relationship — both personal and professional! — in Vanity Fair's 28th annual Hollywood issue last month, revealing that the two were working on a TV show together.

"We discovered a superbrain," said the Charlie's Angels star of writing the first episode together in less than two weeks. "She's a really genuinely brilliant f---ing screenwriter."

That doesn't mean starting the process was easy though. "You don't want that to affect this beautiful relationship you have," Stewart said of working with Meyer.

And at the end of the day, "I love being engaged," the actress told VF, smiling. "It's different ... I just feel so happy and lucky."