"They're at a toddler Oscars party," Kirsten Dunst said of her and Jesse Plemon's sons as they walked the red carpet at the 94th Academy Awards, celebrating their dual nominations

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Give Shout-Out to Their Sons from Oscars Red Carpet

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are enjoying date night at the 94th Academy Awards.

The couple, who are both nominated for their performances in The Power of the Dog, gave their sons Ennis Howard, 3½, and James Robert, 10 months, a shout-out from the red carpet, as the kids rooted them on from Atlanta.

"They're in Atlanta right now because that's where I'm working, and they're at a toddler Oscars party," Dunst, 39, explained. "So, the girls next door invited them over, and so they're all representing us there."

Plemons, 33, pointed out his fiancée's vintage Christian Lacroix strapless red sheer gown, adding: "They're all wearing red, it's close to this color, not quite."

He complemented Dunst in a strapping black-on-black tuxedo as they celebrated their dual Oscar nominations in the Best Supporting Actor/Actress categories, both being first-time nominees.

"I was actually more, weirdly, excited for Jesse. I screamed," Dunst recalled of hearing the nominations. "To be nominated together is the craziest thing. We just feel so lucky. We already won, you know?"

The proud parents appear together in writer/director Jane Campion's Western drama The Power of the Dog, about a rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch) whose brother (Plemons) brings home a new wife (Dunst) and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee), to whom Cumberbatch's character finds himself drawn. The film leads this year's nominations with 12 nods, including Best Picture.

Dunst and Plemons began dating in 2016 after starring alongside each other in season 2 of FX's Fargo; they became engaged a year later.

The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.