Juno Cast Reunites at 2022 Oscars 15 Years After Movie's Best Original Screenplay Win

The Juno gang is all back together!

15 years after the beloved comedy opened in theaters (and won a Best Original Screenplay for writer Diablo Cody), the film's main stars — Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner and J.K. Simmons — gathered onstage together at the 94th Academy Awards for a sweet reunion, presenting the same award to Kenneth Branagh for Belfast.

"We all experience the exhilarating feeling of reading a wholly original screenplay that felt new and exciting," Garner said.

Page continued, "Juno had me hooked from the very first page. I was completely infused with Diablo Cody's distinctive voice. It was unlike anything I've ever heard before."

"There were definitely some phrases in there I had not read before," Simmons added, referencing an iconic Juno phrase that "comes to mind."

"Your Eggo is preggo," he said, receiving laughter from the audience.

In Juno, Page, 35, starred as Juno, a teenager who finds out they are pregnant. Juno chooses a failed rock star Mark (Jason Bateman) and his wife, Vanessa (Garner), to adopt the child.

When Page released a lengthy and heartfelt statement in 2020, announcing he is trans, Garner expressed her support for her former costar.

"Major, huge love to you, Elliot," Garner wrote in the caption of Page's post.

In Page's statement, he wrote: "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," he wrote. "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community."

"Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society," Page added. "I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence."

The Umbrella Academy star continued, "To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better. Thank you for reading this. All my love, Elliot."