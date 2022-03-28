Judi Dench Brings Her TikTok Costar Grandson to the 2022 Oscars

Judi Dench brought her grandson and TikTok partner to the 94th annual Academy Awards!

The legendary actress, 87, walked arm in arm on Sunday's red carpet with her grandson Sam Williams. While Williams kept it simple with a classic black suit, Dench wore a full-length Dolce and Gabbana white ensemble with beaded trim and a matching clutch.

The pair are no strangers to sharing memorable moments. While on Late Night with Seth Meyers in January, Dench reacted to hilarious TikToks she and Williams made together during the pandemic lockdowns.

Watching the videos for the first time, Dench recalled Williams insisting on "more rehearsal" before posting their final videos, which fans soon adored on social media.

"He was a tyrant," she said of his coaching her for perfection with a laugh.

Host Seth Meyers, 48, also showed Dench some of Williams' TikTok video reviews of her movies, which she was unaware of. In one, he said the 2012 Bond movie Skyfall is "hands down" one of the Oscar winner's best films.

"I'll take that up with him later," she joked about one of his other 1 out of 10 reviews.

Dench's on-screen grandson also has lots to say about her sense of humor.

Jude Hill, who plays her character's grandson in Belfast, spilled the tea about the pranks she played on set of the Kenneth Branagh-directed film.

"Well, there was a lot of Whoopee Cushions. That's what I'm gonna say. There was a lot of Whoopee Cushions during scenes," the 11-year-old star told E! Live from the Red Carpet host Laverne Cox at the Oscars Sunday. "By the end of [filming], if someone sat down on a Whoopee Cushion, we all just turned heads to Judi Dench."

Jude also told PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein at the event that he and Dench got a bit confused for one another on set, given their similarly sounding monikers.

"One of the inside jokes on Belfast is everyone called Judi 'Jude,' so it was a bit confusing, and Judi Dench was like 'All right, I've had enough of this. So you're the old Jude. I'm the younger Jude,'" he recalled.

"So I'm old Jude," the young actor quipped.

Belfast is up for seven Oscars this year, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ciarán Hinds, 69, and Best Supporting Actress for Dench (her eighth nomination).