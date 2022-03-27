Judi Dench's Belfast Costar Talks Her On-Set Pranks at 2022 Oscars: 'A Lot of Whoopee Cushions'

"By the end of [filming], if someone sat down on a Whoopee Cushion, we all just tuned heads to Judi Dench," Belfast's Jude Hill said at the 2022 Oscars

Jude Hill is spilling the tea on who was the biggest prankster on the set of Belfast: Judi Dench!

The 11-year-old actor, who plays Dench's character's grandson in the Kenneth Branagh-directed film, told E! Live from the Red Carpet host Laverne Cox Sunday at the 2022 Academy Awards that the Hollywood legend, 87, even had a prop of choice for her antics.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I heard that your costar, Dame Judi Dench, was quite the prankster on set. Can you tell us one of the pranks she played?" asked Cox, 49.

"Well, there was a lot of Whoopee Cushions. That's what I'm gonna say. There was a lot of Whoopee Cushions during scenes," Jude said. "By the end of [filming], if someone sat down on a Whoopee Cushion, we all just turned heads to Judi Dench."

"Judi Dench and Whoopee Cushions — I'm not sure I would've imagined that!" said Cox.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Jude Hill | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jude also told PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein at the event that he and Dench got a bit confused for one another on set, given their similarly sounding monikers.

Jude Hill, Judi Dench Jude Hill (L); Judi Dench | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Gareth Cattermole/Getty

"One of the inside jokes on Belfast is everyone called Judi Jude. So it was a bit confusing and Judi Dench was like 'All right, I've had enough of this. So you're the old Jude. I'm the younger Jude,' " he recalled.

"So I'm old Jude," the young actor quipped.

Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and EW's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as PeopleTV, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

BELFAST Judi Dench and Jude Hill in Belfast (2021) | Credit: Rob Youngson / Focus Features

In Belfast, Jamie Dornan plays a father trying to protect his family (played by Caitríona Balfe, Dench, Ciarán Hinds, Lewis McAskie and newcomer Hill) as violence erupts between Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland in the 1960s.

The film is up for seven Oscars this year, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Hinds, 69, and Best Supporting Actress for Dench, marking her eighth nomination.

Dench previously won Best Supporting Actress for her rule in 1998's Shakespeare in Love.