Jordyn Woods Calls Will Smith 'Family' After His 2022 Oscars Win and Chris Rock Controversy

Jordyn Woods celebrated Will Smith's 2022 Oscars win with the Best Actor and his kids Willow and Jaden Smith on Sunday night

Jordyn Woods is celebrating her "uncle" Will Smith's big win at the 94th Academy Awards.

The 24-year-old model shared a gallery of photos to her Instagram feed Sunday night, leading with a smiley one of her posing alongside Will, 53, as he held his Best Actor trophy.

Woods — who previously appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk — also included a close-up shot of Will's award, as well as a mirror selfie and a group shot that included Will's daughter Willow Smith and son Jaden Smith.

"Well deserved Oscar, family forever ✨✨✨ #oscarweekend," Woods wrote in her caption.

Will's win came several minutes after he took the stage and struck Chris Rock across the face, after the 57-year-old comedian make a joke about Will's wife Jada's shaved head.

At the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Rock presented an award, taking time to crack a few jokes, including one about Jada's appearance. He made a gag about her hair matching Demi Moore's shaved head in the movie G.I. Jane, which she recently opened up about, revealing it was a result of her years-long struggle with alopecia. Jada, 50, was visibly unamused, rolling her eyes from her seat.

Seconds later, Will walked onstage and approached Rock, smacking him in front of the audience and millions watching at home. Back at his table, Will shouted to a stunned Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth." Will remained seated with Jada at his table for the rest of the night.

When Will won Best Actor later in the ceremony, he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees but did not mention Rock. In his tearful speech, he spoke about acting out of love and protection, saying, "Love makes you do crazy things."

Will and his family later celebrated his win, dancing together at after parties.

In a statement after the show, the Academy said, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

Woods appeared on Red Table Talk in March 2019 to address reports that she hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian's child. The cheating scandal drove a wedge between Woods and the famous family, effectively ending her longtime best friendship with Kylie Jenner.

The model shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview on Red Table Talk, claiming that Thompson, now 31, kissed her at an afterparty at his house that February after a long night of drinking. She adamantly denied having sex with him and even took a lie detector test on camera.

Woods is a longtime friend of the Smith family, having first been introduced to Jenner, 24, by Jaden, 23, in middle school.

She also refers to Will as her "uncle." Her late father, John Woods, worked in the television business as a sound engineer and reportedly met the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star through work. (John died of cancer in January 2017.)