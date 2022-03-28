Pulp Fiction's John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman Reunite at Oscars for Briefcase Reveal

Presenters John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman reunited Sunday at the 2022 Oscars, over 27 years after the release of Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction

Three royales with cheese, please!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a tribute to the cult-classic film, Thurman, Travolta and Jackson temporarily reprised their roles for one last dance. Thurman and Travolta boogied on stage while Jackson joked about their Pulp Fiction reprise. "Some actors stay in character through an entire shoot, and some, well, they just never let it go," he said.

"Maybe later we'll have a $5 milkshake," Thurman said. "How about a royale with cheese?" Travolta added.

Jackson spoke about Pulp Fiction's legacy. "Pulp Fiction was a masterpiece, but these two think it was all about a dance contest," he said.

The three turned their attention to the briefcase — and what's really inside it. "All of the murder and mayhem that occurred in two hours and 45 minutes was about what was in here. And at the end of the film, they stopped the reveal, and the audience was left to draw their own conclusions about the meaning."

Viewers almost got a reveal of what was in the briefcase... but were left with an announcement of who won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction (1994) | Credit: Miramax/Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock

The dark comedy was a hit at the Oscars back in 1995, raking in seven nominations (including Best Picture and acting nods for Travolta, 68, Jackson, 73, and Thurman, 51) plus an Original Screenplay win for Tarantino, 58, and Roger Avary.

"I should have won that one," Jackson told The Sunday Times last month of his Pulp Fiction Best Supporting Actor nod, also listing his performance in 1991's Jungle Fever as worthy of awards.

"But," the Marvel star noted, "Oscars don't move the comma on your check — it's about getting asses in seats and I've done a good job of doing that."

RELATED VIDEO:2022 Oscar Nominations: Will Smith, Kristen Stewart Score Nods, The Power of the Dog Leads with 12

As for Thurman, she has also appeared in Tarantino's Kill Bill films. But for fans who are still anxiously awaiting a third installment in the revenge-thriller series, the actress has some bad news.

"It has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago," Thurman said of reprising her role as Beatrix Kiddo last month during an episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

She added, "I don't see it as immediately on the horizon. I hate to disappoint people. Everybody wishes it would be the case, but I think it's not immediately on the horizon."