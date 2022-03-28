Jessica Chastain Calls Out 'Bigoted' Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation in Powerful Oscars Acceptance Speech

Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart and Olivia Colman were all up for Best Actress at the 2022 Academy Awards

Jessica Chastain is a first-time winner at the Academy Awards!

The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress, 45, clinched the statuette for Best Actress at the 94th Oscars on Sunday, and took the stage to accept the honor from presenter Anthony Hopkins.

In her acceptance speech, Chastain drew attention to the seriousness of suicide as something that "has touched many families," including hers, "and especially members of the LGBTQ community, who oftentimes feel out of place with their peers."

"We're faced with discriminatory and bigoted legislation that is sweeping our country, with the only goal of further dividing us," she said. "There's violence and hate crimes being perpetuated on innocent civilians all over the world."

"And in times like this, I think of Tammy, and I'm inspired by her radical acts of love," Chastain continued. "I'm inspired by her passion. I see it as a guiding principle that leads us forward, and it connects us all in the desire that we want to be accepted for who we are, accepted for who we love, and to live a life without the fear of violence or terror."

"And for any of you out there who do, in fact, feel hopeless or alone, I just want you to know that you are unconditionally loved for the uniqueness that is you," she said.

94th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet Jessica Chastain | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Chastain gave a transformative performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which also stars Andrew Garfield as her PTL co-founder husband Jim.

The Michael Showalter–directed biopic takes audiences through Tammy Faye Bakker's faith-filled life, and Chastain told PEOPLE in September 2021 that she hopes that 35 years after PTL's downfall, it will help audiences "to see her value beyond her husband's salacious mistakes and crime."

"She always made it her mission that everyone understood she was grateful that they were alive," Chastain said of the televangelist. "That's a beautiful gift to give."

In an interview for PEOPLE's 2022 Oscars portfolio, Chastain recently said she "reached out" to her fellow Best Actress nominees to congratulate them.

"This is gonna sound silly, but when I got nominated, I reached out, like, I FaceTimed [The 355 costar] Penélope, I called Olivia, I called Kristen and reached out to Nicole and sent everyone flowers," she said.

Chastain added, "I'm excited to celebrate this moment with these other incredible women."