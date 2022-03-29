Jason Momoa Offers Kate Beckinsale His Jacket at Oscars 2022 Afterparty: Photos

In photos captured from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Kate Beckinsale and Jason Momoa were shown smiling together, as the actress wore Momoa's suit jacket

Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale appeared to have a special connection the night of the 2022 Academy Awards.

On Sunday, the actors were spotted chatting with one another at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, following the ceremony that was held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

In photos captured from the party, Beckinsale, 48, and Momoa, 42, were shown smiling together, as they stood close and the Underworld actress wore Momoa's suit jacket.

Reps for Beckinsale and the Aquaman actor have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment regarding their relationship.

Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale Kate Beckinsale and Jason Momoa | Credit: TPG / BACKGRID

Back in January, Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet announced they were splitting after five years of marriage. The two share son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 14.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the pair wrote in a joint statement at the time. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become … " the statement continued.

Bonet, 54, and Momoa concluded, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L."

Beckinsale was married to Underworld director Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2019, and shares 23-year-old daughter Lily with ex Michael Sheen, whom she dated from 1995 to 2003.

Last July, the English actress revealed she has "never really been on a date" in an interview with Extra, joking in addition, "I literally meet someone, get to know them at work and then either marry them or get pregnant by them."