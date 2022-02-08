Jane Campion was first nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards almost 30 years ago, for 1993's The Piano

Jane Campion Becomes First Woman Nominated for Best Director Oscar Twice with Power of the Dog Nod

Congratulations are in order for Jane Campion!

The New Zealand filmmaker just became the first woman to land a Best Director nod at the Academy Awards twice, making history with her 2022 nomination for The Power of the Dog.

She was previously recognized for her directing work by the Academy for her 1993 film The Piano, which made Campion the second woman ever to be nominated in the category.

JESSE PLEMONS, KIRSTEN DUNS Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst in The Power of the Dog (2021) | Credit: KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

In The Power of the Dog, Benedict Cumberbatch stars as a grizzly cattle rancher who unexpectedly falls for the young son of a widow, played by Kirsten Dunst, who recently moved to his ranch.

The '60s-set Western is up for the most awards this year with 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for Dunst, 39, Best Actor for Cumberbatch, 45, and Best Supporting Actor for both Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

In a statement, Smit-McPhee, 25, said he was "forever indebted to Jane's brilliance and am eternally grateful for her trust in me to bring Peter to life."

"She's a singular talent that every actor should be so lucky to work with," he added of Campion. "I think I can speak for the cast when I say we were in the most trusted hands imaginable."

Dunst also gave praise to Campion, saying in a statement, "Working on this film was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I'm forever grateful for Jane trusting me to bring Rose's story to life."

A win for Campion would make her the third woman ever to nab the Oscar for Best Director, after Kathryn Bigelow in 2010 for The Hurt Locker and Chloé Zhao last year for Nomadland.

With her 2021 win, Zhao, 39, also became the first Asian woman to take home the prize.